Finster 5 Makes Shattered Grid Debut In Go Go Power Rangers #8

While the Ranger Slayer understandably will get most of the attention, Go Go Power Rangers #8 also saw the debut of another Lord Drakkon henchmen.

Spoilers incoming for Saban's Go Go Power Rangers #8

The Ranger Slayer is given a crystal that will allow her to traverse universe in the hopes of rescuing Lord Drakkon. That crystal is given to her by another Shattered Grid original, Finster 5. Finster 5 is the unholy combination of Rita’s monster creator Finster and the Ranger mentor Alpha 5. In this universe, he is augmented with parts of Alph 5, though it isn’t known why he chose to do that. Truth be told, he probably wouldn’t have if he didn’t have to.

You can check him out in all of his delightful glory below.

Finster 5 was one of the (many) high points of taking on something like Shattered Grid for writer Kyle Higgins, who explained the character in a bit more details to ComicBook.com.

“Finster is a favorite of both Ryan and myself,” Higgins said. “One of the things that I love about playing with alternate universes is finding ways to subvert the status quo and the iconography. The idea of the Finster of Drakkon’s world is that something happens and Finster is now augmented with parts from Alpha Five. He goes by Finster Five, and I guess technically he’s a cyborg. He’s been reanimated with parts of Alpha. It’s a design that, when I pitched it in the room, I think everyone smiled. We had a little bit of a laugh over what that could look like, and then Kelly delivered like the coolest design I could have imagined for this character. I don’t know, I’m really excited about his story in the event. I’m really excited about his story and I’m really excited about his dynamic with Lord Drakkon.”

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #8 is written by Ryan Parrott with art by Dan Mora, and the official description can be found below. You can read our full review of the issue here.

“With Rita’s plan throwing chaos into the life of the Power Rangers, Billy faces a harrowing choice…”

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #8 is in comic stores today.