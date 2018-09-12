Preview: ‘Go Go Power Rangers’ #13 First Look Features Pudgy Pig Debut

Shattered Grid may be over, but the action isn’t stopping over in Go Go Power Rangers, and in our exclusive preview of Go Go #13 we see the debut of a fan favorite villain…Pudgy Pig!

Writer Ryan Parrott teams up with artist Eleonora Carlini to pick up the pieces from Shattered Grid in Go Go Power Rangers #13, and the Ranger Slayer certainly gave them a lot to think about. It’s not all as heavy though, as fans will also get a glimpse into Zack’s past, which happens to involve a display of some stellar dodgeball skills.

It also features the Go Go debut of Pudgy Pig, who lives up to his name and throws up the Rangers’ weapons. How they got him to give them up…well we almost don’t want to know, but once they get ahold of them it’s time to call upon the Power Blaster, and it’s a thing of beauty.

The official description also teases Rita finally obtaining a rather iconic item, the Green Power Coin, which would pave the way for Tommy to make his debut somewhere down the line. You can check out the official description below and the full preview can be found in the gallery.

“After coming face-to-face with the Ranger Slayer, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are still trying to make sense of the incredible encounter and settling back into their normal teen lives. Little do they know that Rita Repulsa is setting into motion a plan to

retrieve an artifact that might be the key to besting Zordon and the Rangers once and for all – the Green Power Coin!”

This issue features a main cover by Dan Mora (Klaus), along with variant covers by Miguel Mercado (Over The Garden Wall), Audrey Mok (Archie) and Natacha Bustos (Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur).

“After Shattered Grid, this is the only comic book series where you can see the five original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in action,” said Dafna Pleban, Senior Editor, BOOM! Studios. “Now we’re going to see the biggest story in SABAN’S GO GO POWER RANGERS yet, as Ryan and Eleonora reveal a massive piece of Ranger history and take the team places you never imagined!”

“The events of Shattered Grid took full advantage of the comic book medium to tell an epic Power Rangers story of unparalleled scale and scope,” says Brian Casentini, SVP of Power Rangers Franchise Development & Production. “And with that, has come an incredible, unique opportunity for Hasbro, Boom Studios and the fantastic team of Marguerite Bennett and Simone Di Meo to continue to explore and deepen our mythology and bring entirely new worlds to life. The upcoming stories in both Beyond the Grid and Ryan’s forthcoming arc in Go Go will continue to deliver the amazing storytelling our audience has come to appreciate from Power Rangers comics.”

Go Go Power Rangers #13 is written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by Eleonora Carlini and hits comic stores on October 10th.