Hasbro Hires Former HBO Head to Oversee Power Rangers, Transformers, and D&D Adaptations

Hasbro has some of the biggest franchises in the world under its umbrella, including Transformers, Dungeons & Dragons, Power Rangers, and more, and now the adaptations of those popular properties will fall to former HBO Programming Chief Michael Lombardo, who is now the President of Global Television for Entertainment One (via THR). Lombardo will be tasked with leading eOne’s television strategy and overseeing development and production, and that includes developing programming based on Power Rangers, Transformers, and D&D, as well as projects like The Rookie, Run, and Growing Up Hip-Hop. He had already been consulting with eOne, but he is now an official part of the team.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Michael to the eOne team. His incredibly impressive history of success during his long tenure at HBO resulted in some of the most ground-breaking, iconic television series over the past two decades,” said Steve Bertram, president film & television at eOne. “A true champion of creative excellence, Michael is the ideal leader to guide our television strategy at a time where audiences are demanding content of the highest quality.”

“Throughout my career, I have been driven by a passion for great stories,” Lombardo said. “I’m excited to join eOne where we have some of the most beloved brands in the world to inspire our work, in addition to an outstanding talent-rich pipeline built by a team that I very much look forward to leading.”

Lombardo has worked with HBO for the past 33 years and has greenlit projects like Game of Thrones, Veep, True Detective, Boardwalk Empire, and more, so he definitely has an eye for great content. He’ll bring that expertise to a brand that has a variety of huge IP to work with, which received a boost once more when Hasbro acquired Entertainment One and gained shows like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks.

Now the question is what kind of content could we see under his tenure for these well-known franchises. In Power Rangers’ case, the thoughts instantly go to animation, which fans have wanted for years. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but we’re also intrigued to see what eOne does with Dungeons & Dragons, as fans would love to see a series based on that iconic IP hit the screen as well.

What do you want to see eOne take on next?