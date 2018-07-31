Jason David Frank Thinks We’ll Get A Green Ranger Series

The Hasbro era of Power Rangers has officially begun, and it seems there is a very good chance fans will get a Green Ranger series before all is said and done.

The original Green Ranger himself Jason David Frank sat down with ComicBook.com to talk all things Power Rangers, which from the sound of it could at some point include a Green Ranger solo series.

“I always wanted the Green Ranger series,” Frank said. “Probably going to get it, with all due respect to anyone because I’m not letting the cat out of the bag, but the fanbase is starting to generate what’s going on. Now with the Soul of the Dragon book being released in December, it’s a solo Green Ranger book. It’s the Old Man Logan book that I wanted in the past. We’ve talked, I mean Aaron’s pitched this thing a long time ago, the Green Ranger.”

A Green Ranger series has come up several times in the past, but for whatever reason just never fully materialized. It seems now though could be the perfect time to make it into a reality, and Frank sees good things overall coming from the Hasbro era, especially for two of his many Ranger forms.

“I don’t want to be paid to go to the Hasbro booth,” Frank said. “To be paid to tell the fans ‘well Hasbro’s great!’. I’m telling you from the heart, not from a financial standpoint that I think with what they have planned, which I don’t know everything, I think it’s going to be great. I also think it’s going to be great for the Green Ranger. I think it’s going to be great for Drakkon. My fanbase contains more than Hasbro’s following. Literally three times the amount, and I think people are starting to see that now.”

As for what that series would entail, Frank says some of the original Rangers would definitely be part of the plan. Of course, this is Power Rangers, so spandex is a must.

“So if it was up to me and I had a show I would invite a lot of cool people back,” Frank said. “Put the invites out for some of the original Rangers. i would see if they can integrate. The only problem is that I have, and this is with all due respect to the superheroes around the world, you have to fit in spandex in order to be a Ranger. That’s the truth! I don’t want to come out with no slow-motion shot, and I’m not saying that to any one, there’s like 100 something Rangers and I don’t follow them actively, but the last thing I want to do is come out in the slow-motion shot and people go ‘oh’. I want to look like a hero, ya know what I mean? I may be old but I might still be able to pull it off. There’s going to be a point where they’re going to say ‘Jason, remember that thing you talked about on ComicBook.com? Get out of your spandex.”

