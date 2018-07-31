Power Rangers: Build-A-Bear Workshop Reveals Green Ranger Bear

Power Rangers is going all out for its 25th Anniversary celebration, and the newest recruit to the effort is Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Build-A-Bear Workshop revealed a brand new 25th Anniversary branded Green Ranger bear, and as you would expect the results are insanely adorable. The 16 inch Green Ranger plush bear is available for purchase online starting today and will hit stores starting on August 2nd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the images below, the Green Ranger Bear will also be able to hold his trademark Dragon Dagger, which will also include built-in action sounds. The Green Ranger bear also sports the 25th Anniversary logo on his left boot and will retail for $28 dollars. You can also grab his Dragon Dagger separately for $12 dollars, and you can check out the official descriptions below.

Power Rangers™ Green Ranger Bear, $28 USD/$30 CAD/£21.50 GBP, plus tax

It’s morphin time! With its awesome built-in bodysuit, Power Rangers Green Ranger Bear is an exclusive furry friend that blasts in just in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Power Rangers! Add morphinominal accessories like a plush Green Ranger Sword to your furry friend!

Power Rangers™ Green Ranger Sword Wrist Accessory, $12 USD/$15 CAD/£9 GBP, plus tax

You’ve got the power…and now you can experience all the action of making your own Power Rangers™ Green Ranger Bear and adding its Green Ranger Sword! This plush wrist accessory morphs the power by having built-in action sounds!

The Green Ranger Bear isn’t the first Power Rangers bear to show up on shelves, as Build-A-Bear Workshop has also released a Red Ranger and Pink Ranger bear in the past.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7522]

“The Power Rangers franchise has resonated with fans of all ages around the world for 24 years largely in part because many people see themselves within at least one or all of the Rangers,” said Janet Hsu, former chief executive officer for Saban Brands. “With Build-A-Bear Workshop, fans can now use their creativity to further identify and personalize their experience with the Power Rangers.”

You can find all of Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Power Rangers items right here.

Which Ranger would you like to see them tackle next? Let us know in the comments!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.