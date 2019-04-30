Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid Images Show Off New Characters

Power Rangers fans who have been itching to try out some new characters in Battle For The Grid are in luck today, as nWay and Lionsgate have released a brand new patch for the fighting game that delivers just that. Whether you’re playing on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch, you can add three new fighters to your roster for both story mode and versus, and nWay has released several new images of the group in action.

Fans can play as the 2017 Power Rangers movie Cenozoic Blue Ranger (not Billy, the original), Dragon Armor Trini (from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comics), and Udonna, the fan favorite mentor and 6th Ranger from Power Rangers: Mystic Force. The new fighters should add some nice replayability to the roster, and you can check out more screens of them in action in the following slides, and their official descriptions are included below.

– Dragon Armor Trini: When the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers were viciously attacked by the Black Dragon, a powerful Zord from another dimension with the capability to warp Ranger powers, they were in for the fight of their lives. After he was defeated, Trini was able to refashion the Zord into a powerful suit of enhanced armor.

– Udonna: Udonna is a powerful sorceress who trains the Mystic Force Power Rangers in the art of magic. As the Mystic Force White Ranger, this accomplished sorceress uses the power of snow to freeze evil.

– Cenozoic Blue Ranger: The Cenozoic Blue Ranger was a loyal and powerful soldier who served with Zordon, the original Red Ranger. Eons after his tragic demise at the hands of the traitorous Green Ranger Rita Repulsa, his Power Coin was found by a teenager named Billy Cranston, who then took on the Blue Ranger mantle.

You can find other highlights from the update below.

Story Mode

Gamers can now play through an epic storyline written and voice directed by writer/director Kyle Higgins (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Shattered Grid, Nightwing, Batman: Gates of Gotham). The mode also features original artwork by Eisner Award-winning illustrator Dan Mora (Go Go Power Rangers, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Klaus). In this new mode, players experience a re-imagining of the critically acclaimed Shattered Grid event from Boom! Studios’ Power Rangers comic book series. When Lord Drakkon, an evil alternate version of Tommy Oliver, sets off a massive campaign across time and space to destroy all Power Rangers, they must band together and fight back, before all of existence falls to his armies.

New Voiceovers by Original Cast

The new content includes story and combat voiceovers performed by original Power Rangers cast members, including Jason David Frank (Tommy Oliver), Austin St. John (Jason Lee Scott), David J. Fielding (Zordon), Kerrigan Mahan (Goldar) and Meghan “Strawburry17” Camarena (Kimberly).

New Arenas

Four new battle arenas:

– Selectable Arenas: Corinth and Planet Earth: Cenozoic Era

– Non-Selectable Arenas (Story Mode only): Command Center (Malfunctioning) and Lord Drakkon’s Throne Room (Flashback)

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid is out now.

