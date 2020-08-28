Power Rangers Beast Morphers Trailer Reveals Crossover Footage and Return Date (Exclusive)

It’s National Power Rangers Day, and what better way to celebrate than with a look at new episodes of Power Rangers Beast Morphers! That’s what we thought too, and you can get your exclusive first look at the new season 2 episodes right here in the sweet new trailer above. Not only do we get a look at the impressive Beast-X King Ultrazord, but we also get an official look at the highly anticipated crossover episode Grid Connection, which will involve not only the Dino Charge team but also the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers squad, including the original Red Ranger Austin St. John.

New episodes of Beast Morphers will hit Nickelodeon starting on September 19th at 8 AM EST/7 AM CST, and you can check out the full trailer in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer gives us several looks at the returning Rangers, including when the Dino Charge Rangers are brought through the portal from their dimension. It will take more than them though to hold back Goldar Maximus and his forces, and as you can see the Beast Morphers Rangers end up getting some help from Jason and the Mighty Morphin Rangers. We even see the sweet Morphing sequence (complete with those color-filled explosions we love so much), and it looks epic.

The trailer’s official description can be found below.

“The Power Rangers return in brand new episodes. They’ll face old folks, team up with legendary Dino Rangers and unleash a king-sized Ultrazord. But will it be enough? Find out in brand new episodes of Power Rangers Beast Morphers. Premieres Saturday at 8/7c.”

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), and Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels). You can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“In season 2 of POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS, Evox returns and he’s more powerful than ever! The Power Rangers will gain access to all new power upgrades, powerful new weapons, and epic new Megazords in order to protect the Morphin Grid and save the world!”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 AM EST.

Are you excited for new episodes of Beast Morphers? Let us know in the comments or as always feel free to talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!