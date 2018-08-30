‘Power Rangers Beast Morphers’ Red Ranger Reveals How He Got The Role

Fans at Power Morphicon got to meet the newest group of Rangers who will debut in Power Rangers Beast Morphers, and Red Ranger Rorrie Travis recently broke down how he ended up in the role.

Travis will be playing the Red Ranger in the upcoming Power Rangers season, and he revealed how the role came about in an interview with News 19 WLTX (via The Power Scoop). It turns out he had wanted to be a Ranger previously, as he also went out for a previous season.

“I auditioned for it one time before and I didn’t hear anything back for that,” Travis said. “So I was in my bed one day and my manager calls me and he’s like ‘Rorrie, you got an audition. Have you seen it?’ And I didn’t look at it, I was doing something the day before, and I looked at it and said ‘oh, it’s Power Rangers again’. He was like ‘Oh, well you already auditioned for it, let’s just pass on it’. I said ‘wait a minute wait a minute now wait wait (laughs), let’s do it again, let me just see if I can get a callback, and went in and sure enough.”

Travis said he went through 3 rounds, passing each one with flying colors, but the last round he revealed had a hiccup because he prepared the wrong script. Things turned out well in the end though, and now he is the newest Red Ranger in the long-running franchise.

Travis will be joined by Jasmeet Baduwalia as the series’ Blue Ranger and Jacqueline Scislowski as the series’ Yellow Ranger, and we can’t wait to see more of them in action. You can check out more photos from their official reveal right here.

You can find the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Beast Morphers will be adapted from the series Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters, which is the 36th season of Super Sentai. The latest season of Power Rangers, Ninja Steel, was actually based on the 39th season Shuriken Sentai Ninninger.

Power Rangers Beast Morphers launches sometime in 2019.