Power Rangers Beast Morphers’ Yellow Ranger Teases Return Date

Power Rangers fans are hopeful that new episodes of Beast Morphers will happen sooner rather than later, as we find ourselves in the middle of the annual hiatus. Thankfully some of that mystery has been solved thanks to Beast Morphers‘ own Yellow Ranger Jacqueline Scislowski, who took to her Instagram story to follow up another heartfelt post with a tease of what’s to come.

The first post was a reflection on her Beast Morphers journey, as the crew recently wrapped filming on the show. After that she reminded fans that she is only talking about the end of filming and not the end of the show, saying “Hey Y’all, so just to clarify! My post is to my fellow NZ crew and the cast members! Not about the show ending JUST filming! WE ONLY JUST BEGUN YA’LL!!!!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It looks like the hiatus will be coming to an end in August, though we aren’t sure what exact week the show will come back. It can’t come soon enough though, as the previous episode gave us new Gold and Silver Rangers, and we can’t wait to see more of them.

The post she was referring to was a sweet message to the crew that helped make this a reality, and you can find that below.

“September 3rd, 2018 a journey I would never forget, began. It’s been one of the most indescribable adventures I feel I will ever have gone on. Each person on this same adventure, would have gone through similar yet completely unrelated things as I did myself. So even with everyone you ask, you may never know what truly makes up this experience. That may just be what makes it so magical yet daunting all in the same.

However, in my story the adventure consisted of many lessons, challenges, realizations, acceptances, feedom and clarity. I pushed all my boundaries, tested my limits and realized how much I could be and am capable of. There’s something amazing about being almost isolated with yourself and having to analyze, develop, and intricately reengineer yourself to be able to do an enormous task at hand to your best ability, all while keeping your sanity and enjoyment in mind as well. It’s not a simple task and most definitely does not just get completed by the end of this adventure nor any adventure for that matter. But the knowledge continues expanding from this and onward, and therefore you keep tweaking and adjusting.

Moments aren’t forever, progress isn’t meant for perfection, and the goal may always be changing. You must focus on the moment, accept the future, and just run into the next day with eagerness of what page that will be in your story and what lessons it will bring! I will forever be thankful for what this year brought me and for all the things I learned. I will miss New Zealand and I will miss Power Rangers tremendously.. you will always be my home and family that showed me a whole different part of life!(: farewell mates🤙🏼”

Are you excited for more Beast Morphers in August? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!