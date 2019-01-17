‘Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid’ Cross-Platform Console Game Announced

Lionsgate and nWay have already delivered a great Power Rangers fighting game on mobile in Legacy Wars, but now it is introducing a full console fighting game in Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid in conjunction with Hasbro.

The best news is that the new game, which hits in April of this year, is a full cross-platform title, and will be available for Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, as well as PC later int he year. The game will retail for $19.99 and will feature a bevy of Rangers for fans to fight as in a host of recognizable locales, and those who pre-order will get some nifty bonuses. If you pre-order the game you will get an exclusive Green Ranger V2 skin and a digital art book, while those who pre=order the Digital Collector’s Edition (for $39.99) will get a Season One Pass that features three new characters, the Arcade story, and a new warrior skin. You’ll also get an exclusive Lord Drakkon Evol II skin and a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Pink Ranger skin to boot.

“Power Rangers fans have been asking for a high fidelity fighting game on console and PC that match up iconic Rangers and villains across the expansive Power Rangers multiverse for quite some time now,” said Taehoon Kim, co-founder and CEO of nWay. “We wanted to deliver this to the fans and make sure it has cross-play and cross-progression capabilities as we believe playing with friends across multiple platforms at the same time is where the future of gaming is headed.”

Power Rangers fans have long wanted a console fighting game with their favorite Rangers, and Battle for the Grid brings that dream to lovely reality. Since it is cross-platform, you’ll be able to play against other players whether you’re on Switch, PS4, or Xbox One, and you can check out the first trailer for the game in the video above.

“Since the acquisition of the Power Rangers IP, we’ve been looking forward to bringing Power Rangers fans memorable experiences. With Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, we’re expanding the portfolio of great Power Rangers games to more platforms,” said Mark Blecher, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Business Affairs at Hasbro.

“The Power Rangers have proven to be an enduring global phenomenon among audiences of all ages,” said Daniel Engelhardt, Senior Vice President of Interactive Ventures & Games at Lionsgate. “We are excited to build upon our successful mobile game, Power Rangers: Legacy Wars, to offer a unique opportunity for fans to enjoy a new cross-platform fighting game experience on console and PC.”

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid releases later this year, and you can pre-order the game right here.