Power Rangers: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Power Morphicon

The biggest Power Rangers event of the year is almost upon us in Power Morphicon, and here’s everything you need to know about the anticipated event.

Whether it’s the full guest list, event details, exclusives, or just how to contact if you have an issue, everything you’ll need to get ready for the big event can be found in this one post. Yeah, we’re givers that way, but first here’s the official press release from Power Morphicon for a general overview of the convention.

“The Power Morphicon Convention is celebrating its SIXTH show, the expo’s first at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. The show is run by veteran convention artist and vendor Scott Zillner who annually puts on nearly a dozen shows in the Los Angeles and Sacramento areas including Japan World Heroes, a convention celebrating Japanese and Sentai related popular culture. Power Morphicon Convention has been held every other year since 2007, and Scott Zillner has been in control of the show since its second run in 2010. Since then, Power Morphicon Convention has been held consistently on even-numbered years.

Power Morphicon Convention hosts the largest number of actors and crew from the Power Rangers franchise, including artists and actors from the original Japanese Super Sentai series, upon which the Power Rangers television show is based. In addition to meeting their favorite actors from Power Rangers, fans and convention attendees will be able to purchase some convention exclusive merchandise. These special convention-only items are available for pre-order with your paid convention membership (attending or non-attending), or at the expo during the show. Items include the exclusive Lord Drakkon figurine (throne sold separately) and the black and gold Megazord Funko Pop! figurine. A convention-exclusive Power Morphicon Convention T-shirt is available for purchase, as well as metal Morphin’ Coins and specialized merchandise for Membership Tier.”

Power Morphicon 2018 has over 101 celebrities from multiple series of the Power Rangers franchise booked and ready to meet their fans.

Celebrity Lineup includes original Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers appearances such as:

Jason David Frank – Tommy the Green Ranger – Saturday Only

Austin St. John – Jason the Red Ranger – Special Thursday Appearance

Walter Jones – Zack the Black Ranger

Steve Cardenas – Rocky the Red Ranger

Karan Ashley – Aisha the Yellow Ranger

David Fielding – Zordon

Jason Narvy – Skull

The Basics

Power Morphicon 2018 will kick off on Friday, August 17 at 12 pm PST, and will conclude on Sunday, August 19 at 5 pm PST.

As for where, fans and Rangers will congregate at the Anaheim Convention Center, which is located at:

800 West Katella Avenue

Anaheim, California 92802

The official hotel for the event is the Hilton Anaheim, which is located at:

777 W Convention Way

Anaheim, CA 92802

Convention Hours

Convention Hours:

Day 0 – Thursday August 16th – Special Signing Event with Austin St. John (Hours to be announced)

Day 1 – Friday August 17th – Badge pickup begins 12pm – Floor hours 4pm-10pm

(Open to pre-registered full-show pass holders only)

Day 2 – Saturday August 18th – Floor hours 10am-6pm

(Doors open at 9am for Gold and Platinum Memberships)

Day 3 – Sunday August 19th – Floor hours 10am-5pm

(Doors open at 9am for Gold and Platinum Memberships)

Who To Contact

If you end up needing to contact someone at the show, here’s a handy list of emails to help expedite the process.

General Inquiries: officialpowermorphicon@gmail.com

Registration: registermorphicon@gmail.com

Volunteering: volunteermorphicon@gmail.com

Vendor Spaces: vendormorphicon@gmail.com

Press and Media Passes: pressmorphicon@gmail.com

To become a Guest: guestsmorphicon@gmail.com

You can also find Power Morphicon on social media at the accounts below.

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

The Events

Here’s what’s been revealed for Power Morphicon so far.

A Power Morphicon Welcome Party, hosted by Moshi, on Friday, August 17.

A Power Morphicon Prom, hosted by That Hashtag Show, on Saturday, August 18.

Cosplay Contest, on Saturday, August 18.

A Super Mini Pla Power Rangers Megazord Model Contest from Bandai Shokugan on Sunday, August 19.

A Power Rangers Custom Toy Contest on Sunday, August 19.

Power Rangers Art Exhibit, open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The cosplay contest and art exhibit are returning favorites, but the Welcome Party, Morphicon Prom, Cosplay Contest, and Super Mini Play Megazord Model Contest are all new to the convention.

Registration Tiers

Here is a birds-eye view of what each registration tier has access to, and you can check out a chart of them all right here.

Yellow Tier: #20

The Yellow Tier gets you a badge and lanyard, a Sunday ticket, an option to purchase 2 exclusive Lord Drakkon figures, 1 convention pin, 1 convention print, an official guide program, and 1 cloth bag.

Blue Tier: $30

The main difference here is the days you have access to the convention. With this package you have access to Saturday, but not Sunday. Everything else is the same.

Red Tier: $70

With the Red Tier, you get everything in the Blue plus access to the convention all 3 days. You also get 2 convention pins.

Silver Tier: $110

Silver adds a few things to the Red Tier. Instead of the option to buy 2 Lord Drakkon figures, you can buy 4, and you’ll also get a convention T-Shirt. You will also bring home a Silver convention print and a silver convention coin.

Gold Tier: $175

The Gold gets you all the Silver gifts plus access to early registration pick-up and early convention entry. You’ll also have access to a VIP Friday Meet & Greet and preferred panel seating. The number of Lord Drakkon figures you can buy also goes up from 4 to 6, and you will also get 6 convention pins. In addition to the regular shirt, you’ll also get a gold convention shirt, a convention hoodie, a gold convention print, a gold convention coin, mystery items that have yet to be revealed, special event entry, and the option to buy power breakfast tickets.

Platinum Tier: $300

The top tier is the Platinum Tier, which gets you everything in the Gold plus a few extras. First, you’ll have the option to buy 10 Lord Drakkon figures, and you’ll receive the full set of convention pins. You’ll also get the platinum convention shirt, the platinum convention hoodie, the platinum convention print, and the platinum convention coin.

The Guest List Part 1

Wave 1

Carla Perez – Rita Repulsa: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Romy J. Sharf – Alpha 5: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Sabrina Lu – Scorpina: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Carol Hoyt – Divatox: Power Rangers Turbo

Derek Stephen Prince – Elgar: Power Rangers Turbo

Selwyn Ward – T.J. Johnson: Power Rangers In Space

Christopher Khayman Lee – Andros: Power Rangers In Space

Tracy Lynn Cruz – Ashley Hammond: Power Rangers In Space

Patrick David – Psycho Red Ranger: Power Rangers In Space

Cerina Vincent – Maya: Power Rangers Lost Galaxy

Melody Perkins – Karone: Power Rangers Lost Galaxy

Jason Faunt – Wes Collins: Power Rangers Time Force

Dan Southworth – Eric Myers: Power Rangers Time Force

Kate Sheldon – Nadira: Power Rangers Time Force

Ann Marie Crouch – Princess Shayla: Power Rangers Wild Force

Jorge Vargas – Blake Bradley: Power Rangers Ninja Storm

Jeff Parazzo – Trent Hernandez: Power Rangers Dino Thunder

Alycia Purrott – Syd Drew: Power Rangers S.P.D.

Mike Ginn – Gem: Power Rangers RPM

Brennan Mejia – Tyler Navarro: Power Rangers Dino Charge

Adi Shankar: Producer: Power/Rangers Fanfilm

Mike Hollander: JB Reese: VR Troopers

Wave 2

Jason Ybarra – Baboo: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Roger Velasco – Carlos Vallerte: Power Rangers In Space

Valerie Vernon – Kendrix Morgan: Power Rangers Lost Galaxy

Michael Copon – Lucas Kendall: Power Rangers Time Force

Jessica Rey – Alyssa Enrile: Power Rangers Wild Force

Adam Tuominen – Hunter Bradley: Power Rangers Ninja Storm

Kevin Duhaney – Ethan James: Power Rangers Dino Thunder

Brandon Jay McLaren – Jack Landors: Power Rangers S.P.D.

Monica May – Z Delgado: Power Rangers S.P.D.

Camille Hyde – Shelby Watkins: Power Rangers Dino Charge

Ron Wasserman – Composer, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Kyle Higgins – Writer: BOOM! Studios’ Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Comics

Michi Yamato – Metallix: Big Bad Beetleborgs

Wave 3

Royce Herron – Ms. Appleby: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Alan Palmer – Corcus: Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers

Nakia Burrise – Tanya Sloan: Power Rangers Zeo

Catherine Sutherland – Katherine Hillard: Power Rangers Zeo

Hilary Shepard – Divatox: Power Rangers Turbo – Saturday Only

Justin Nimmo – Zhane: Power Rangers In Space

Rhett Fisher – Ryan Mitchell: Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue

Vernon Wells – Ransik: Power Rangers Time Force

Tone Rodriguez – Concept Designer: Power Rangers Time Force

Phillip Jeanmarie – Max Cooper: Power Rangers Wild Force

Jack Guzman – Danny Delgado: Power Rangers Wild Force

Alyson Kiperman – Taylor Earhardt: Power Rangers Wild Force

Tsuyoshi Nonaka – Toy Designer: Bandai America/Japan

Scott Shaw – Comic Book Artist: Smurfs/Captain Carrott

Wave 4

Karan Ashley – Aisha Campbell: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Barbara Goodson – Rita Repulsa (Voice): Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Rajia Baroudi – Delphine: Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers

Blake Foster – Justin Stewart: Power Rangers Turbo

Erin Cahill – Jen Scotts: Power Rangers Time Force

Katrina Devine – Marah: Power Rangers Ninja Storm

Katrina Browne – Kapri: Power Rangers Ninja Storm

Matt Austin – Bridge Carson: Power Rangers S.P.D.

Greg Aronowitz – Executive Producer: Power Rangers S.P.D.

Caitlin Murphy – Ronny Robinson: Power Rangers Operation Overdrive

Azim Rizk – Jake Hollins: Power Rangers Megaforce

David Carr – Tyler: VR Troopers

The Guest List Part 2

Wave 5

Walter Jones – Zack Taylor: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Steve Cardenas – Rocky DeSantos: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Elisabeth Fies – Stunts: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Neil Kaplan – Diabolico (Voice): Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue

Kevin Kleinberg – Trip Regis: Power Rangers Time Force

Deborah Phillips – Katie Walker: Power Rangers Time Force

Phillip Andrew – Merrick Baliton: Power Rangers Wild Force

Anna Hutchison – Lily Chillman: Power Rangers Jungle Fury

Ari Boyland – Flynn McAllistair: Power Rangers RPM

Li Ming Hu – Gemma: Power Rangers RPM

Davi Santos – Ivan: Power Rangers Dino Charge

Kelson Henderson – Mick: Power Rangers Ninja Steel

Ryan Parrott – Writer: BOOM! Studios’ Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers Comics

Wave 6

David Fielding – Zordon: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Jason Narvy – Skull: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Neo Edmund – Putty Patrol: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Denny Logan – Elgar: Power Rangers Turbo

Sean Johnson – Carter Grayson: Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue

Keith Robinson – Joel Rawlings: Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue

Sasha Craig – Kelsey Winslow: Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue

Ron Rogge – Captain Mitchell: Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue – Friday and Saturday Only

Eddie Frierson – Frax: Power Rangers Time Force

Dwayne Cameron – Tyzonn: Power Rangers Operation Overdrive

Andrew Gray – Troy Burrows: Power Rangers Megaforce

John Loudermilk – Noah Carver: Power Rangers Megaforce

Ciara Hanna – Gia Moran: Power Rangers Megaforce

Christina Masterson, Emma Goodall: Power Rangers Megaforce

Cameron Jebo – Orion: Power Rangers Megaforce

Claire Blackwelder – Kendall Morgan: Power Rangers Dino Charge

Iris Hampton – Power Rangers Casting Director

Ronnie Sperling – Writer: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Shinji Nishikawa – Artist: Heisei Godzilla Films

Paul Schrier – Bulk: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Adelaide Kane – Tenaya: Power Rangers RPM

Wave 7

Johnny Yong Bosch – Adam Park: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Lex Lang – Zen-Aku: Power Rangers Wild Force

Danny Wayne – Jindrax: Power Rangers Wild Force – Stunts Power Rangers

Richard Brancatisano – Xander Bly: Power Rangers Mystic Force

John Tellegen – Writer: Power Rangers Ninja Storm

Hisashi Sakai – White Dairanger: Gosei Sentai Dairanger

Teruaki Ogawa – Red Kakuranger: Ninja Sentai Kakuranger

Yasuhiro Takeuchi – Stunts: Super Sentai (Over 25 Seasons)

Angie Diaz — Vida: Power Rangers Mystic Force

Brad Hawkins — Ryan Steele: VR Troopers

Stephen Lunsford — Kit: Kamen Rider Dragon Knight

Sunny Seki — Author and Photographer

Lord Drakkon Exclusive Figure And Throne

Fans who attend Power Morphicon will have the chance to purchase an exclusive Legacy figure, and that is none other than Lord Drakkon.

The character has become a fan favorite thanks to BOOM! Studios’ Power Rangers comics and this will be the only place to get as part of Bandai’s Legacy line. Each tier will have an allotted amount of figures that they can purchase, which you can find on the Registration slide. Each figure will cost $50, and will also come in a Bandai America Legacy box with special slipcover.

Fans can also pick up a custom throne for their Lord Drakkon figure, which is handmade and hand painted. The throne will cost $65 for those attending Power Morphicon and $80 for those not attending, and for international non-attending, it will cost $100.

Funko POP Black and Gold Megazord

It wouldn’t be a convention without an exclusive Funko POP to collect, and fans at Power Morphicon can grab the slick looking Black & Gold themed Megazord POP on the show floor.

The Power Morphicon exclusive Megazord will retail for $25 dollars and you can also grab a special protector for the POP at $5 each. The best way to get this item was to pre-order it through your registration tier, but whatever is left over after those pre-orders will be available at the show, so if you see one on the show floor make sure to grab it.

Convention Prints And More

You can also pick up special Power Morphicon art prints at the show or through pre-order, and there will be several to choose from.

The default print will be available at the show and with all tiers and features Mighty Morphin Red, Lord Drakkon, and the Red Ranger from Beast Morphers, all drawn by artist Tsuyoshi Nonaka.

There will also be a Red Ranger print by artist Matt Frank, as well as a Silver Ranger Print by artist Tone Rodriguez, which features Lord Drakkon. The Gold Ranger Print is by artist Jerome Lu and features the original five Mighty Morphin Rangers and their Megazord. The Platinum Ranger Print has yet to be revealed but will be by artist Shinji Nishikawa.

In addition, fans can also pick up several exclusive convention coins (Standard, Silver, Gold, and Platinum) as well as several convention shirts and hoodies.