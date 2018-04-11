Power Rangers #26 Preview Reveals Tommy’s Fate

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 dealt a huge blow to fans in the last few pages, and the questions raised from those pages are mostly answered in a brand new preview.

Spoilers incoming for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26, so if you would rather avoid them you can check out our spoiler-free review here.

We good? Good. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 featured Lord Drakkon running through Tommy with a decapitated Saba and ended with a dying Tommy in Kimberly’s arms. Tommy was presumed dead at that point, but fans most likely had a sliver of hope. Kyle Higgins extinguishes that hope though (so cruel) in the new preview of Power Rangers #26 (via SYFY Wire), which confirms that Tommy is indeed dead.

In the sequence, Tommy is being analyzed by Zordon and Alpha 5, and the Rangers are hopeful that the energy flowing over him at the moment is a good sign. The waiting is killing the team, and they try their best to console each other while they wait for news.

That news does eventually come, but it is unfortunately not at all what they hoped for.

Zordon breaks the news to the Rangers, saying “I come here before you, Rangers…heartbroken. Words cannot express how truly sorry I am. Tommy is indeed gone.”

That prompts a number of emotions from the Rangers, and in Zack’s case, mostly anger. He asks why Zordon can’t use the Morphin Grid in some way to bring him back, but Zordon says that is not within his power.

What follows is a poignant sequence that features the Rangers nearby when Tommy’s mother finds out and the subsequent funeral and days at school without their friend. It also features a big moment that fans from the show will recognize, as the Dragon Shield is transferred to Jason, though these circumstances are far from the way it happened in the original series.

There’s a lot of emotion to process, and you can check out the full preview for yourself in the gallery.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26 is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Daniele Nicuolo with a cover by Jamal Campbell. The official description can be found below.

“After the shocking events of the last issue, Lord Drakkon’s victory seems assured-unless the Rangers can find a way to team up with another team of Power Rangers they’ve never met before!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26 is in comic stores on April 18.