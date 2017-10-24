Power Rangers Hyperforce Details And Rangers Released

Power Rangers Hyperforce is shaping up to be something special, and now fans can meet the new Rangers they’ll follow later this month.

Twitch and Hyper RPG revealed a slew of new details about their upcoming tabletop live stream, including the new cast of Rangers. Fans already knew who would be playing the characters, but no one knew who exactly they would be playing. That’s finally been revealed, so it is time to meet the new squad (via Power Rangers NOW).

The Rangers will consist of Marvin, Eddie, Chloe, Vesper, and Jack. Marvin is the Red Ranger and will be played by Peter Sudarso (Blue Ranger Power Rangers Ninja Steel). Eddie the Blue Ranger will be played by Andre of Black Nerd Comedy. Chloe the Pink Ranger will be played by Meghan Camarena (social media personality), while Paulie Schrier will play Jack the Yellow Ranger (Bulk from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers). Rounding out the cast is Cristina Vee, who will play Vesper the Black Ranger (actress, social media personality).

The costume designs have also been revealed, with a Ranger team based on Greek mythology. The Red Ranger is based on Iapetus (Lion), while the Blue Ranger is based on Oceanus (Serpent). The Pink Ranger is based on Hyperion (Phoenix), while the Black Ranger is based on Coeus (Cerberus). Finally, the Yellow Ranger is based on Crius (Ram).

The suits look pretty slick, but so do the custom dice. The dice are silver with the Power Rangers symbol etched into them, and they were created by Gil the Vlogsmith. You can see the hand forged dice below.

Guess the cat’s out of the bag!

To top it all off, the show debuted its opening theme, and Power Rangers fans are going to love it. You can see the intro and hear the theme in the video above.

Power Rangers Hyperforce is set in the year 3016 at Time Force Academy. A team of Time Force Ranger cadets must band together to defeat an ancient evil who is set on unraveling the very fabric of the universe. Under the leadership of their mentor, Jen Scott, and with the show’s Game Master, Malika Lim, the newly minted Rangers will cross both time and space to complete their mission while running into many familiar eras (and faces) along the way.

Fans can catch the first episode live on Twitch here on October 24 starting at 6 pm PT.