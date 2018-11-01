Power Rangers HyperForce’s Cristina Vee Reveals Wonder Woman Cosplay

Halloween is the perfect season to celebrate your favorite superhero with a killer costume, and Power Rangers HyperForce’s Cristina Vee has done a magnificent job with this Wonder Woman cosplay.

Vee is known to Power Rangers fans for her role on HyperForce, where she brought the hilarious and deadly android Vesper to life in the live-action roleplaying game. Now she’s taking on Wonder Woman with this gorgeous cosplay, teaming with HyperForce’s Cameron Rice for the lovely photography.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Vee posted several photos from the shoot on social media, and you can check out all of the beautiful photos below. You can find Cameron Rice on Instagram and Twitter, and Cristina Vee can be found on Twitter, Instagram, and her official website.

Feeling pretty wonderful if I’m being tbh

📸@jurassicalien pic.twitter.com/WyzgSBJrF3 — Cristina Vee in October (@CristinaVee) October 27, 2018

If you aren’t familiar with Power Rangers Hyperforce, it is an interactive roleplaying game that airs on Hyper RPG’s Twitch channel. Under the guidance of the game master (Malika), the cast works their way through a tabletop adventure while fans interact with the game by sending them bonuses to aid their abilities.

Happy Halloween

Fight for what you believe in and be strong for yourself and for those who love you. pic.twitter.com/xfnUQtToTR — Cristina Vee in October (@CristinaVee) October 29, 2018

Power Rangers HyperForce is directed by Melissa Flores and written by Zachary Eubank, Malika Lim, Melissa Flores, Cameron Rice, and Brian Casentini (with help from Kyle Higgins on the Shattered Grid episodes). The show stars Peter Sudarso (Marv/Red Ranger), Cristina Valenzuela (Vesper/Black Ranger), Andre Meadows (Eddie/Blue Ranger), Paul Schrier (Jack/Yellow Ranger), Meghan Camarena (Chloe/Pink Ranger), and Yoshi Sudarso (Joe/Silver/Green Ranger), and is run by Malika and Zach.

Over the course of the season the show brought in several guests from the franchise’s history, including Erin Cahill (Jen Scotts), Mike Ginn (Gem), Jason David Frank (Tommy/Drakkon), Karan Ashley (Aisha Campbell), Cameron Jebo (Orion), and Christopher Khayman Lee (Andros).

HyperForce starts out in the year 3016 at the Time Force Academy and features a team of Time Force Ranger cadets that must band together to defeat an ancient evil who is messing with the timestream. Under the leadership of their mentor, Jen Scott (Time Force’s Erin Cahill), the newly minted Rangers will cross both time and space to complete their mission while running into many familiar eras (and faces) along the way.

For now, fans are still waiting on a season 2 of HyperForce to be announced, though there have been petitions for it. We’ve got our fingers crossed, but in the meantime, you can check out all the season 1 episodes on Hyper RPG’s Youtube page.

Do you want a Power Rangers HyperForce season 2? Let us know if you do and what you’d like to see from it in the comments!