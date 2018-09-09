This Power Rangers Legacy Lord Drakkon Exclusive Figure is a Super Limited Edition

Heads up Mighty Morphin Power Rangers fans! The time is now 11:30am EST (8:30am PST) on September 7th, and the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Lord Drakkon action figure will be available right here at Entertainment Earth starting in 30 minutes at approximately 12pm EST. The figure was a Power Morphicon 2018 exclusive, and Entertainment Earth managed to get their hands on some extra stock. Not surprisingly, that stock is extremely limited, so interested parties need to jump on it immediately. It will be priced at $50.

The official description is available below if you want to risk taking the time to read it. Try to order the figure first then come back, because we have another awesome new Power Rangers figure that you might be interested in.

“It’s Morphin’ time! The legendary White Ranger makes his way back to Angel Grove, this time, as the evil Lord Drakkon! This Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Lord Drakkon Action Figure – Convention Exclusive captures Tommy Oliver’s sinister alternate version look from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comics by Boom! Studios. Lord Drakkon stands 6 1/2-inches tall and comes packaged in a Convention Exclusive sleeve. For the first time ever, you can get your hands on a Lord Drakkon action figure as part of this limited edition convention exclusive! The exclusive action figure comes with two iconic accessories, the Green Ranger’s Dragon Dagger and the White Ranger’s Saba sword!“

“Lord Drakkon revealed his true identity as Tommy Oliver from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #11 comic from Boom! Studios. Instead of siding with Zordon and his Rangers after his freeing from Rita’s curse, Tommy Oliver decided to roam aimlessly from city to city. Rita evntually finds him and convinces Tommy Oliver to build a legacy of world conquest with her guidance. This Tommy Oliver is an evil and older alternate universe version that rules with an iron fist and strives to rule planet Earth in Rita’s name.”

Did you get the Lord Drakkon figure? Hopefully you were lucky enough to snag one. Even if you missed it, there’s a good chance you can still get your hands on the new Bandai Tamashii Nations Mighty Morphin Power Rangers GX-85 Titanus Soul of Chogokin figure. It stands over 11-inches tall and features die-cast parts, a posable neck, and movable cannons. In other words, it’s a magnificent beast, and you can reserve one right here for $279.99 with free shipping slated for February.

The price tag is high, but its actually cheaper than many fans expected when it debuted at Power Morphicon 2018. Odds are it will sell out at that price, so reserve one while you can. We’ll have to wait to see if Hasbro delivers more affordable versions when they take over the license in 2019.

As SH Figuarts / Tamashii Nations notes, and the image above illustrates, it can be displayed with the Soul of Chogokin GX-78 Dragonzord and the Soul of Ghogokin GX-72 Megazord. The official description for the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers GX-85 Titanus Soul of Chogokin figure reads:

“I call on the power of Titanus and the Ultrazord!” The Titanus from Power Rangers Legacy joins the Soul of Chogokin series, with all of the details and play value you’ve come to expect! The neck is freely posable, with movable cannons. It can be displayed with Soul of Chogokin GX-78 Dragonzord (sold separately) and Soul of Chogokin GX-72 Megazord (sold separately)! The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers GX-85 Titanus Soul of Chogokin Action Figure includes the figure, tail cannons (left and right), neck parts, and chain parts. Measures about 11 2/5-inches tall.

