New Power Rangers Lightning Collection Wave 4 Pre-Orders Include Trini Kwan

Hasbro’s fantastic 6-inch Power Rangers Lightning Collection just got even better with the release of several Wave 4 figures: SPD Red Ranger, Beast Morphers Cybervillain Blaze, and the Mighty Mophin Yellow Ranger Trini Kwan! For those who are unfamiliar, Trini Kwan (played by the late actress Thuy Trang) was one of the original Power Rangers before departing after season two. Trini’s combat skills focused on quick strikes and adept footwork, but when that failed she could always call on her Sabretooth Tiger Battle Zord.

Collectors can go straight for the 8-figure Wave 4 set, which is available to pre-order here for $159.99 with free shipping slated for March. Below you’ll find pre-order links and official descriptions for the individual figures (including the previously announced Zeo Blue Ranger), which are priced at $21.99 each.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection S.P.D. Red Ranger 6-Inch Action Figure: This Power Rangers Lightning Collection S.P.D. Red Ranger 6-Inch Action Figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show. It includes over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads of the Ranger with and without his helmet, multiple, character-inspired accessories, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display. Go Go Power Rangers! Includes figure, 3 accessories, alternate head, and extra hands.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mighty Mophin Yellow Ranger 6-Inch Action Figure: This Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mighty Mophin Yellow Ranger 6-Inch Action Figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show. It includes over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads of the Ranger with and without her helmet, multiple, character-inspired accessories, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display. Go Go Power Rangers! Includes figure, 5 accessories, alternate head, and extra hands.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Zeo Blue Ranger 6-Inch Action Figure: This Power Rangers Lightning Collection Zeo Blue Ranger 6-Inch Action Figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show. It includes over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads of the Ranger with and without his helmet, multiple, character-inspired accessories, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display. Go Go Power Rangers!

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Beast Morphers Cybervillain Blaze 6-Inch Action Figure: This Power Rangers Lightning Collection Beast Morphers Cybervillain Blaze 6-Inch Action Figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show. It includes over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads of the Ranger with and without his helmet, multiple, character-inspired accessories, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display. Go Go Power Rangers! Includes figure, 3 accessories, alternate head, and extra hands.

