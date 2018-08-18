Power Rangers: Power Morphicon BOOM! Exclusives Revealed

Fans at Power Morphicon will have plenty of Power Rangers goodies to grab at the show and BOOM! Studios just announced a few more you’ll want to pick up.

With Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #30 now out in comic shops, BOOM! Studios will have two variant covers based on Lord Drakkon’s new forms. The first will be a variant for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 and will feature Drakkon’s Evolution II form, complete with beheaded Saba at his side (RIP).

The next variant will be for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #30 and will feature Drakkon’s Evolution III form, which debuted on the issue’s cover (though we don’t actually see it in the issue).

For fans of the pins, there will also be a Drakkon Evolution III pin that fans can pick up from BOOM! Studios’ booth, which is #511 on the show floor.

You’ll also be able to pick up a host of other exclusives around the show floor, including a Lord Drakkon Legacy figure (while supplies last) and a black and gold Megazord POP, as well as a variety of pins, t-shirts, and prints at various booths. You can check out the official release for Power Morphicon below.

“The Power Morphicon Convention is celebrating its SIXTH show, the expo’s first at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. The show is run by veteran convention artist and vendor Scott Zillner who annually puts on nearly a dozen shows in the Los Angeles and Sacramento areas including Japan World Heroes, a convention celebrating Japanese and Sentai related popular culture. Power Morphicon Convention has been held every other year since 2007, and Scott Zillner has been in control of the show since its second run in 2010. Since then, Power Morphicon Convention has been held consistently on even-numbered years.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #30 is written by Kyle Higgins and is drawn by Daniele Nicuolo and Walter Baiamonte with a cover by Jamal Campbell. The official description is included below.

“This is it. The team up between every Ranger left standing against the unrivaled power of Drakkon, while a covert team led by Grace embarks on what might be their last mission ever.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #30 is in stores now, and you can check out our full review here.