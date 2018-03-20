Power Rangers: Power Morphicon Announces Wave 3 Guests

Power Morphicon has just added even more names to 2018’s big event, and so far it’s a Power Ranger fan’s dream.
This year will feature a bevy of Power Rangers and villains from the franchise’s past and present, and the new group of guests includes notable names from Mighty Morphin, Zeo, Turbo, In Space, Lightspeed Rescue, Time Force, Wild Force, and more. You can check out the full list of guests below (via Power RangersNOW).
Wave 3
Royce Herron – Ms. Appleby: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
Alan Palmer – Corcus: Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers
Nakia Burrise – Tanya Sloan: Power Rangers Zeo
Catherine Sutherland – Katherine Hillard: Power Rangers Zeo
Hilary Shepard – Divatox: Power Rangers Turbo (SATURDAY ONLY)
Justin Nimmo – Zhane: Power Rangers In Space
Rhett Fisher – Ryan Mitchell: Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue
Vernon Wells – Ransik: Power Rangers Time Force
Tone Rodriguez – Concept Designer: Power Rangers Time Force
Phillip Jeanmarie – Max Cooper: Power Rangers Wild Force
Jack Guzman – Danny Delgado: Power Rangers Wild Force
Alyson Kiperman – Taylor Earhardt: Power Rangers Wild Force
Tsuyoshi Nonaka – Toy Designer: Bandai America/Japan
Scott Shaw – Comic Book Artist
Wave 2
Jason Ybarra – Baboo: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
Roger Velasco – Carlos Vallerte: Power Rangers In Space
Valerie Vernon – Kendrix Morgan: Power Rangers Lost Galaxy
Michael Copon – Lucas Kendall: Power Rangers Time Force
Jessica Rey – Alyssa Enrile: Power Rangers Wild Force
Adam Tuominen – Hunter Bradley: Power Rangers Ninja Storm
Kevin Duhaney – Ethan James, Power Rangers Dino Thunder
Brandon Jay McLaren – Jack Landors: Power Rangers S.P.D.
Monica May – Z Delgado: Power Rangers S.P.D.
Camille Hyde – Shelby Watkins: Power Rangers Dino Charge
Ron Wasserman – Composer, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
Kyle Higgins – Writer, BOOM! Studios’ Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Comics
Michi Yamato – Masked Rider/Big Bad Beetleborgs
Wave 1
Carla Perez – Rita Repulsa: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
Romy J. Sharf – Alpha 5: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
Sabrina Lu – Scorpina: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
Carol Hoyt – Divatox: Power Rangers Turbo
Derek Stephen Prince – Elgar: Power Rangers Turbo
Selwyn Ward – T.J. Johnson: Power Rangers In Space
Christopher Khayman Lee – Andros: Power Rangers In Space
Tracy Lynn Cruz – Ashley Hammond: Power Rangers In Space
Patrick David – Psycho Red Ranger: Power Rangers In Space
Cerina Vincent – Maya: Power Rangers Lost Galaxy
Melody Perkins – Karone: Power Rangers Lost Galaxy
Jason Faunt – Wes Collins: Power Rangers Time Force
Dan Southworth – Eric Myers: Power Rangers Time Force
Kate Sheldon – Nadira: Power Rangers Time Force
Ann Marie Crouch – Princess Shayla: Power Rangers Wild Force
Jorge Vargas – Blake Bradley: Power Rangers Ninja Storm
Jeff Parazzo – Trent Hernandez: Power Rangers Dino Thunder
Alycia Purrott – Syd Drew: Power Rangers S.P.D.
Mike Ginn – Gem: Power Rangers RPM
Brennan Mejia – Tyler Navarro: Power Rangers Dino Charge
Adi Shankar: Power/Rangers Fanfilm
Mike Hollander: VR Troopers
The biannual event takes place from August 17th to August 19th, 2018 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, and you can find out more about it here. Make sure to follow @MattMuellerCB for all of your Power Rangers coverage!