Power Rangers: Power Morphicon Announces Wave 3 Guests

Power Morphicon has just added even more names to 2018’s big event, and so far it’s a Power Ranger fan’s dream.

This year will feature a bevy of Power Rangers and villains from the franchise’s past and present, and the new group of guests includes notable names from Mighty Morphin, Zeo, Turbo, In Space, Lightspeed Rescue, Time Force, Wild Force, and more. You can check out the full list of guests below (via Power RangersNOW).

Wave 3

Royce Herron – Ms. Appleby: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Alan Palmer – Corcus: Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers

Nakia Burrise – Tanya Sloan: Power Rangers Zeo

Catherine Sutherland – Katherine Hillard: Power Rangers Zeo

Hilary Shepard – Divatox: Power Rangers Turbo (SATURDAY ONLY)

Justin Nimmo – Zhane: Power Rangers In Space

Rhett Fisher – Ryan Mitchell: Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue

Vernon Wells – Ransik: Power Rangers Time Force

Tone Rodriguez – Concept Designer: Power Rangers Time Force

Phillip Jeanmarie – Max Cooper: Power Rangers Wild Force

Jack Guzman – Danny Delgado: Power Rangers Wild Force

Alyson Kiperman – Taylor Earhardt: Power Rangers Wild Force

Tsuyoshi Nonaka – Toy Designer: Bandai America/Japan

Scott Shaw – Comic Book Artist

Wave 2

Jason Ybarra – Baboo: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Roger Velasco – Carlos Vallerte: Power Rangers In Space

Valerie Vernon – Kendrix Morgan: Power Rangers Lost Galaxy

Michael Copon – Lucas Kendall: Power Rangers Time Force

Jessica Rey – Alyssa Enrile: Power Rangers Wild Force

Adam Tuominen – Hunter Bradley: Power Rangers Ninja Storm

Kevin Duhaney – Ethan James, Power Rangers Dino Thunder

Brandon Jay McLaren – Jack Landors: Power Rangers S.P.D.

Monica May – Z Delgado: Power Rangers S.P.D.

Camille Hyde – Shelby Watkins: Power Rangers Dino Charge

Ron Wasserman – Composer, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Kyle Higgins – Writer, BOOM! Studios’ Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Comics

Michi Yamato – Masked Rider/Big Bad Beetleborgs

Wave 1

Carla Perez – Rita Repulsa: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Romy J. Sharf – Alpha 5: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Sabrina Lu – Scorpina: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Carol Hoyt – Divatox: Power Rangers Turbo

Derek Stephen Prince – Elgar: Power Rangers Turbo

Selwyn Ward – T.J. Johnson: Power Rangers In Space

Christopher Khayman Lee – Andros: Power Rangers In Space

Tracy Lynn Cruz – Ashley Hammond: Power Rangers In Space

Patrick David – Psycho Red Ranger: Power Rangers In Space

Cerina Vincent – Maya: Power Rangers Lost Galaxy

Melody Perkins – Karone: Power Rangers Lost Galaxy

Jason Faunt – Wes Collins: Power Rangers Time Force

Dan Southworth – Eric Myers: Power Rangers Time Force

Kate Sheldon – Nadira: Power Rangers Time Force

Ann Marie Crouch – Princess Shayla: Power Rangers Wild Force

Jorge Vargas – Blake Bradley: Power Rangers Ninja Storm

Jeff Parazzo – Trent Hernandez: Power Rangers Dino Thunder

Alycia Purrott – Syd Drew: Power Rangers S.P.D.

Mike Ginn – Gem: Power Rangers RPM

Brennan Mejia – Tyler Navarro: Power Rangers Dino Charge

Adi Shankar: Power/Rangers Fanfilm

Mike Hollander: VR Troopers

The biannual event takes place from August 17th to August 19th, 2018 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, and you can find out more about it here. Make sure to follow @MattMuellerCB for all of your Power Rangers coverage!