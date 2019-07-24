Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Reveals a New Ranger

Fans got to check out the second chapter of Necessary Evil in the pages of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #41, which focused heavily on the newest team of Rangers the Omega Rangers. As fans learned in the last issue the Omega Rangers are actually the original Red (Jason), Black (Zack), and Yellow (Trini) Rangers that left the team to go to a peace summit, though as we learn in the issue they aren’t anywhere near Switzerland. This week’s issue packs a few new revelations as well, including where they the Omega Rangers are and that they aren’t alone, and the franchise welcomes in a brand new Ranger as a result.

Spoilers incoming for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #41, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

The issue picks up where we left off at the end of the last issue, but we get to see where the Rangers are, or at least the small area they are residing in and defending. Before that, though we are quickly introduced to a new character named Kiya, who has purple skin, white hair, and packs one heck of a wallop.

We then see her working with the other Rangers to build up the sanctuary, but soon they are called to action by their leader XI. At that point, the Rangers morph using their slick looking Omega Morphers, which call upon the elements as the basis of their powers. Trini’s is Earth, Zack’s is Air, Jason’s is Fire, and Kiya’s is Water, and all of them Morph into their Omega Ranger forms.

It’s fitting that with the power of Water at her command Kiya’s Ranger suit is primarily blue and grey with yellow accents, and it looks incredibly slick. Artist Daniele di Nicuolo knocked the designs out of the park, but that’s nothing compared to the moment that Kiya shows just how strong she really is.

An enemy is giving the Rangers a hard time later on in the book, and we eventually learn they were trying to talk him down and get him to come to the Safehaven peacefully. Unfortunately, that doesn’t work, so Jason has Kiya take him on directly, resulting in an awe-inspiring sequence that is as gorgeous as it is impressive, with Kiya decking the figure with one spectacular punch.

Goes to show, don’t mess with Kiya.

You can check out the newest Ranger in the spoiler images above, and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #41 is in comic stores now. You can check out our full review of the issue right here