‘Power Rangers’ Sequel in Early Development

The Power Rangers franchise is going through some big changes due to a recent acquisition by Hasbro, and fans began to wonder where that left the state of the film franchise now that it’s been auctioning off its props.

Luckily for fans, a sequel to 2017’s Power Rangers is confirmed to be in early development as Hasbro has plans to work with a film studio to make a sequel happen.

In a recent report from licensing.org, Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner told analysts about the plans they have for the Power Rangers franchise and how they want to capitalize on it as much as possible starting with a “transitional” period beginning in 2019 where Hasbro will release “new entertainment content and licensed products” into the next year.

This includes plans for the Power Rangers film, as the report states that “Power Rangers‘ will generate an operating profit similar to Hasbro’s other franchise brands and has a “significant opportunity for growth given where the brand had been most recently” and that “Hasbro will work with a film studio to develop a new Power Rangers movie as a follow-up to the 2017 release.”

News of a follow-up will certainly be music to fans’ ears, as the film was received positively, both critically and commercially. Along with introducing elements from the original television series in a new way, the film also elevated each of the members of the original Power Rangers team with nuanced character traits that are begging to be elaborated on in a sequel.

The Power Rangers franchise has tons of years to draw from, and a sequel could (if it chose to) capitalize on the end-credits tease found in the original film. At the end of the film, a teacher is seen calling out to a “Tommy Oliver” as a camera pans to an empty desk draped in a green jacket.

With Rita already being introduced as the first Green Ranger, the sequel could take this even further by finally bringing a theatrical version of the series’ famous “Green With Evil” saga. There’s a chance that will happen, but it’s going to be a while before fans get any other details, such as the film studio releasing the sequel, returning cast or release date.

If you’ve never seen Power Rangers (2017), the film is now available for purchase on Blu-ray, DVD and digital copy. The synopsis for the film reads as such:

“Saban’s Power Rangers follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discoverer they are the only ones who save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it’s too late, band together as the Power Rangers.”

via licensing.org