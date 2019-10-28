Power Rangers Zeo Blue Ranger Figure Kicks Off Hasbro’s Lightning Collection Wave 4

At MCM Comic Con in London over the weekend, Hasbro added one more Power Rangers announcement to their massive Wave 3 Lightning Collection reveal last week. The Power Rangers Zeo Lightning Collection Blue Ranger 6-Inch figure has been unveiled as the first Wave 4 release and it’s available to pre-order here with shipping slated for March (note that this is also the first figure to be hit with the $20 to $22 tariff price increase). The official description is available below – pay special attention to the detail regarding the rest of the figures in the wave…

“The Zeo Blue Ranger Figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show. It includes over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads of the Ranger with and without his helmet, 5 character-inspired accessories including the Blue Ranger’s Zeo Power Axes, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display. Look for other collectible figures in this series, including the S.P.D. RED RANGER Figure and BEAST MORPHERS CYBERVILLAIN BLAZE Figure. Each sold separately. “

On a related note, if you’ve been hunting down Wave 2 of the Power Rangers Lightning Collection, we’ve got you covered with the links below. Most of the figures are in stock and shipping now.

Finally, this full-scale, wearable White Ranger helmet prop replica inspired by Tommy Oliver’s helmet from the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series is also in stock and shipping now. You can grab it right here for $79.99 with free shipping. Features include adjustable straps (fits most) and a show-inspired design and paint job.

