Power Rangers Collide in Hilarious Ranger Rumble Fight Challenge Video
Quarantine has resulted in some rather entertaining and at times unsual trends on social media, and the latest to take hold is battling others in a social media video throwdown. How it works is that one person films themselves launching an attack, and the next person films themselves reacting to the attack and launching one of their own, creating a crazy battle montage in the process. Some are just punches and kicks, while others try and inject their attacks with creative flips, stunts, or weapons, and you just knew the Power Rangers would get in on the action. They've done just that courtesy of this amazing video from Chris Cantada, which features a number of cosplayers as well as Rangers from Mighty Morphin, Zeo, Turbo, Lightspeed Rescue, Time Force, and Beast Morphers all taking shots at each other, and you can see the final version of the video above.
There are a number of highlights in the video, though a few of our favorite moments include Jason Faunt's hilarious reaction to getting punched in the face, Colby Strong's camera finger flick, Yoshi Sudaro's epic roundhouse kick, and Christopher Khayman Lee taking out the Spiral Saber. You can check out the full roster below, and for more from Cantada you can head over to his Twitter and YouTube Channel.
1. Zeo Red – Chris Cantada
2. RyuuRanger – James Reese
3. Turbo Red – Patrick Brady
4. GekiRed – Jon Gani
5. Time Force Red – Dade Elza
6. Lost Galaxy Red – Amir Soliman
7. MMPR Armored Red - JeffersawrusRex
8. Wild Force Red – Kamen Ramen
9. DekaRanger – Eduardo Silva
10. Ninja Storm Red – Oliver King
11. Ninja Storm Crimson – Fred Medrano
12. Space Red – Danny Castellanos
13. Lupin Red – Darryl Williams
14. Unworthy Blue – Blerd Vision
15. Time Force Blue – Ricardo Becker
16. Gokai Blue – J.D. Eaton
17. Dino Charge Aqua – Daniel Locke
18. Ninja Steel Blue – Jim Kelley
19. Lupin Blue – Billy Celiz
20. MMPR Armored Black – Meanmug713
21. Dino Thunder Black – Oli Mansfield
22. Ninja Steel Yellow - Lerod Calanoc
23. Ninja Storm Yellow – RJ Dimla
24. Time Force Yellow – Camila Pereira
25. Samurai Yellow – Andy Carter
26. MMPR Yellow – Mari Godinez
27. Time Force Pink – Lulu Gabriella
28. MMPR Pink – Melanie Macaraig
29. White Dragon –Dallas Hamilton
30. SPD Omega – Mike Atienza
31. Zeo Gold – Tim Pavino
32. Overdrive Mercury – Carlo Garces
33. Robo Knight – Ivan Valerio
34. MMPR White – Andy Howard
35. Gokai Silver – Geek Level Asian
36. Ryu Commander – Shining Brave
37. MMPR Green – Noah Baron
38. Putty Patrol – Matthew Wilson
39. Lord Zedd – Jason Aulicino
40. Jason Faunt
41. Nakia Burrise
42. Catherine Sutherland
43. Jacqueline Scislowski
44. Kristina Ho
45. Peter Sudarso
46. Yoshi Sudarso
47. Mike Chat
48. Brennan Mejia
49. Colby Strong
50. Liana Ramirez
51. Jazz Baduwalia
52. Christopher Khayman Lee
53. Walter Jones
As for Power Rangers, you can find out more about the latest season, Power Rangers Beast Morphers, below.
Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), and Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels.
"In season 2 of POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS, Evox returns and he’s more powerful than ever! The Power Rangers will gain access to all new power upgrades, powerful new weapons, and epic new Megazords in order to protect the Morphin Grid and save the world!"0comments
Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est.
What did you think of the Ranger Rumble? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.