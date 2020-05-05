Power Rangers Collide in Hilarious Ranger Rumble Fight Challenge Video

Quarantine has resulted in some rather entertaining and at times unsual trends on social media, and the latest to take hold is battling others in a social media video throwdown. How it works is that one person films themselves launching an attack, and the next person films themselves reacting to the attack and launching one of their own, creating a crazy battle montage in the process. Some are just punches and kicks, while others try and inject their attacks with creative flips, stunts, or weapons, and you just knew the Power Rangers would get in on the action. They've done just that courtesy of this amazing video from Chris Cantada, which features a number of cosplayers as well as Rangers from Mighty Morphin, Zeo, Turbo, Lightspeed Rescue, Time Force, and Beast Morphers all taking shots at each other, and you can see the final version of the video above.

There are a number of highlights in the video, though a few of our favorite moments include Jason Faunt's hilarious reaction to getting punched in the face, Colby Strong's camera finger flick, Yoshi Sudaro's epic roundhouse kick, and Christopher Khayman Lee taking out the Spiral Saber. You can check out the full roster below, and for more from Cantada you can head over to his Twitter and YouTube Channel.

1. Zeo Red – Chris Cantada

2. RyuuRanger – James Reese

3. Turbo Red – Patrick Brady

4. GekiRed – Jon Gani

5. Time Force Red – Dade Elza

6. Lost Galaxy Red – Amir Soliman

7. MMPR Armored Red - JeffersawrusRex

8. Wild Force Red – Kamen Ramen

9. DekaRanger – Eduardo Silva

10. Ninja Storm Red – Oliver King

11. Ninja Storm Crimson – Fred Medrano

12. Space Red – Danny Castellanos

13. Lupin Red – Darryl Williams

14. Unworthy Blue – Blerd Vision

15. Time Force Blue – Ricardo Becker

16. Gokai Blue – J.D. Eaton

17. Dino Charge Aqua – Daniel Locke

18. Ninja Steel Blue – Jim Kelley

19. Lupin Blue – Billy Celiz

20. MMPR Armored Black – Meanmug713

21. Dino Thunder Black – Oli Mansfield

22. Ninja Steel Yellow - Lerod Calanoc

23. Ninja Storm Yellow – RJ Dimla

24. Time Force Yellow – Camila Pereira

25. Samurai Yellow – Andy Carter

26. MMPR Yellow – Mari Godinez

27. Time Force Pink – Lulu Gabriella

28. MMPR Pink – Melanie Macaraig

29. White Dragon –Dallas Hamilton

30. SPD Omega – Mike Atienza

31. Zeo Gold – Tim Pavino

32. Overdrive Mercury – Carlo Garces

33. Robo Knight – Ivan Valerio

34. MMPR White – Andy Howard

35. Gokai Silver – Geek Level Asian

36. Ryu Commander – Shining Brave

37. MMPR Green – Noah Baron

38. Putty Patrol – Matthew Wilson

39. Lord Zedd – Jason Aulicino

40. Jason Faunt

41. Nakia Burrise

42. Catherine Sutherland

43. Jacqueline Scislowski

44. Kristina Ho

45. Peter Sudarso

46. Yoshi Sudarso

47. Mike Chat

48. Brennan Mejia

49. Colby Strong

50. Liana Ramirez

51. Jazz Baduwalia

52. Christopher Khayman Lee

53. Walter Jones

As for Power Rangers, you can find out more about the latest season, Power Rangers Beast Morphers, below.

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), and Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels.

"In season 2 of POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS, Evox returns and he’s more powerful than ever! The Power Rangers will gain access to all new power upgrades, powerful new weapons, and epic new Megazords in order to protect the Morphin Grid and save the world!"

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est.

What did you think of the Ranger Rumble? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!

