Power Rangers: Ryan Parrott and Dan Mora Tease Epic Zordon Secret Reveal in Mighty Morphin

Dan Mora is one of the best artists in the game right now, and Power Rangers fans know that quite well after his amazing work in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Go Go Power Rangers. Now Mora is returning to the franchise as a guest artist on Mighty Morphin #10, but that's not all fans should look forward to in the anticipated issue. Writer Ryan Parrott and Mora both teased that an epic secret will be revealed in the upcoming issue, and as you can see below, it has to do with the Power Rangers leader himself Zordon. You can check out a preview of the big issue starting on the next slide and more from Parrott and Mora below.

"Mighty Morphin #10 is the culmination of two years of planning and will reveal a monumental moment in both Zordon's life and Eltarian history," Parrott told ComicBook.com. "I'm always looking for an excuse to work with Dan Mora, so I was thrilled when he somehow found time in his insanely busy schedule to come aboard. I couldn't imagine telling this story without him."

Mora is thrilled to be back in the Ranger world and as part of such a monumental reveal. "I love being a part of the Power Rangers world, and I'm very happy I got this chance to return to this morphinominal team to explore an epic secret from Zordon's hidden past!" Mora said.

Mighty Morphin #10 is drawn by Dan Mora with colors by Raul Angulo and color assists by Jose Enrique Fernandez. The issue will also feature covers by Mora, InHyuk Lee, Rian Gonzales, and Eleonora Carlini, which you can check out on the next slide as well.

So, what do you think the big secret is, and are you happy to have Mora back on Power Rangers? Let us know what you think in the comments, and as always you can also talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!