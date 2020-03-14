Star Trek: Discovery: Die Standing Announced

CBS and Simon and Schuster have announced the next installment of the Star Trek: Discovery series of novels. Star Trek: Discovery: Die Standing focuses on Philippa Georgiou, the former Emperor of the Terran Empire from the Mirror Universe. The book tells of how she transitioned from that role to becoming an agent of Section 31, the secret black-ops wing of Starfleet. The story sees Georgiou forced to make a choice between trying to rebuild her empire in this new universe or giving up her ambition. The novel should offer some new insights into Georgiou's role in Section 31 ahead of the filming of the pilot episode fo the Georgiou-centric, Star Trek: Section 31 television show.

The book also features the character Emony Dax. She's the third host of the Dax symbiont that went on to be hosted by Jadzia and Ezri Dax in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

The novel is written by John Jackson Miller. He wrote Star Trek: Discovery: The Enterprise War, which chronicled the whereabouts of the USS Enterprise during the first season of Star Trek: Discovery. Here's the synopsis for the novel:

"No one in the history of histories has lost more than Philippa Georgiou, ruler of the Terran Empire. Forced to take refuge in the Federation’s universe, she bides her time until Section 31, a rogue spy force within Starfleet, offers her a chance to work as their agent. She has no intention of serving under anyone else, of course; her only interest is escape.

"But when a young Trill, Emony Dax, discovers a powerful interstellar menace, Georgiou recognizes it as a superweapon that escaped her grasp in her own universe. Escorted by a team sent by an untrusting Federation to watch over her, the emperor journeys to a region forbidden to travelers. But will what she finds there end the threat—or give “Agent Georgiou” the means to create her old empire anew?

:John Jackson Miller is the New York Times bestselling author of Star Trek: Discovery: The Enterprise War, the acclaimed Star Trek: Prey trilogy (Hell’s Heart, The Jackal’s Trick, The Hall of Heroes), and the novels Star Trek: The Next Generation: Takedown; Star Wars: A New Dawn; Star Wars: Kenobi; Star Wars: Knight Errant; Star Wars: Lost Tribe of the Sith—The Collected Stories; and fifteen Star Wars graphic novels, as well as the original work Overdraft: The Orion Offensive. He has also written the enovella Star Trek: Titan: Absent Enemies. A comics industry historian and analyst, he has written for franchises including Halo, Conan, Iron Man, Indiana Jones, Battlestar Galactica, Mass Effect, and The Simpsons. He lives in Wisconsin with his wife, two children, and far too many comic books."

Star Trek: Discovery: Die Standing goes on sale July 14th.

