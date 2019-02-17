‘The Big Bang Theory’ Reveals First Look at ‘Star Trek’ Star William Shatner’s Guest Appearance

Star Trek‘s William Shatner is beaming onto one of the final episodes of The Big Bang Theory.

CBS has released a preview fo the star-studded Dungeon & Dragons-themed episode of The Big Bang Theory. The preview shows Shatner arriving and being greeted by Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). Cooper is starstruck by the Trek icon, asking if he can call Shatner “Captain.” Shatner refuses, but acquiesces to referring to Cooper as a “science officer.”

The Dungeons & Dragons-themed episode of The Big Bang Theory is part of the CBS sitcom’s final season. The episode reunites Shatner with Kaley Cuoco, whom he worked with in Priceline commercials. She shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Shatner from the set of the episode. Shatner is just one big guest star in the episode. Others include Star Trek: The Next Generation star Wil Wheaton, director Kevin Smith, and NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. You can see a photo of the full cast of the episode here.

ComicBook.com spoke to Shatner ahead of his Grand Ole Opry debut on Friday. He spoke about the idea of returning as Capt. Kirk in a new series like Patrick Stewart’s upcoming Picard return.

“That word, ‘resurrect.’ That’s a key word,” Shatner says. “Resurrect. You’d have to resurrect me, Shatner, in order to do the daily [laughes] I don’t what Patrick is doing doing that. Doing a series is debilitating for a young guy, for a 25-year-old, which I was doing when I was 25 years old. It’s a physical wrecker, it’s a mental wrecker, and it’s a homewrecker ’cause you’re working 14, 18 hours a day. And in the last series I did, Boston Legal, I had, in rush hour, a two-hour commute. So add that.

“So no, I would not be interested in doing a series, per se,” he continues, “but I will be on the air in something this year in something I can’t tell you about right now, but you’ll hear about it soon, and maybe on two and maybe even three shows that’ll be on for 10, 12, 14 episodes.”

The Big Bang Theory is now in its final nine episodes. The series airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Shatner’s new country album with Alabama founder Jeff Cook, titled Why Not Me, is available now.