Devil’s Revenge Trailer Sends Star Trek’s William Shatner, Jeri Ryan to Hell

Star Trek veterans team up to battle demons in the trailer for direct-to-video horror film Devil’s Revenge. The film’s cast includes William Shatner (Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek: The Original Series and the six films featuring its cast) and Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Voyager and the upcoming Star Trek: Picard). The film is written by Maurice Hurley, head writer/producer of the first two seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation. The film’s cast also includes Jason Brooks, Ciara Hanna, Jackie Dallas, and Annmarie Giaquinto. The film is directed by Jared Cohn (Atlantic Rim, Born Bad).

The synopsis for Devil’s Revenge reads, “A down-on-his-luck archaeologist returns from a cave expedition that contains a cursed relic that’s also a portal to Hell. He discovers that the only way to stop the curse on his family is to go back to the cave and destroy the relic.”

ComicBook.com spoke to Shatner earlier this year. When asked about resurrecting James T. Kirk for a series like Star Trek: Picard, he didn’t seem eager.

“That word, ‘resurrect.’ That’s a key word,” he said. “You’d have to resurrect me, Shatner, in order to do the daily — I don’t know what Patrick [Stewart] is doing doing that. Doing a series is debilitating for a young guy, for a 25-year-old, which I was doing when I was 25 years old. It’s a physical wrecker, it’s a mental wrecker, and it’s a homewrecker ’cause you’re working 14, 18 hours a day. And in the last series I did, Boston Legal, I had, in rush hour, a two-hour commute. So add that. So no, I would not be interested in doing a series, per se.”

In a separate interview, Shatner did express interest in being a part of Quentin Tarantino’s planned Star Trek film. “Quentin Tarantino said something in the paper that somebody said to me, that he loved me,” Shatner said. “And Quentin, I love you. If you’re going to do Star Trek 50 years later, a few pounds heavier, come on. Not a problem! Well, I’d like to do it. Whether I’d be up for it, I don’t know.”

Jeri Ryan is returning as Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Picard. Her presence is one way that the new CBS All Access series brings plots from three previous Star Trek series together.

Are you looking forward to Devil’s Revenge? Let us know in the comments. Devil’s Revenge release on VOD on October 1st.