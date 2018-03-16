‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Nominated for 5 Saturn Awards

The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films has revealed the nominees for the 2018 Saturn Awards and Star Trek: Discovery has earned quite a few.

Star Trek: Discovery itself is nominated in the Best New Media Television Series category. It will be up against Netflix’s Altered Carbon, Black Mirror, Mindhunter, and Stranger Things, as well as Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Amazon’s Electric Dreams.

Star Trek: Discovery‘s key actors have also been nominated for awards. Star Sonequa Martin-Green has been nominated for Best Actress on a Television Series for her role as Michael Burnham. Jason Isaacs, who played Captain Gabriel Lorca, is nominated for Best Actor on a Television Series. Doug Jones, who plays Saru, is nominated for Best Supporting Actor on a Television Series. Michelle Yeoh is nominated for Best Guest-Starring Performance on a Television Series for playing first Captain Phillipa Georgiou and later Terran Emperor Phillipa Georgiou.

Seth MacFarlane’s Star Trek homage The Orville is also nominated in several categories. The FOX series is nominated for Best Science Fiction Television Series against The 100, Colony, Doctor Who, The Expanse, Salvation, and The X-Files. The Orville star Seth MacFarlane is nominated for Best Actor on a Television Series and co-star Adrianne Palicki is nominated for Best Actress on a Television Series.

The Saturn Awards were originally created to honor science fiction, fantasy and horror movies but has grown to include honors for various genres films, television, and home media releases.

Star Trek Beyond won a Saturn Award last year.

Star Trek: Discovery has been nominated for several other industry awards for its inaugural season.

Star Trek: Discovery received an early second season renewal. The show’s writers’ room reconvened on New Year’s Day and shooting is expected to begin in April.

Star Trek: Discovery‘s showrunners, Gretchen J. Berg and Aaron Harbets, have hinted at some of Season Two’s themes.

“Chapter 1 of this novel was war, and right now, we’re thinking about Chapter 2,” Harberts says. “One of the themes we continue kicking around is the conflict between science and spirituality, and that’s something that we’re very interested, particularly after you finish a war. How do you rebuild yourself? What’s required for that? What we’re most excited to do is to continue thematic exploration and philosophical exploration and debate, and these characters are perfectly primed to carry storylines like that. That’s one thing that we’re thinking about. We have a few things up our sleeve, but we’d be lying if we knew everything, because that’s the fun of it is as well. You go into it, you see what’s working and you see what’s interesting, and you build from there.”

