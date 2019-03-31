‘Star Trek’ May Be Headed Towards Its Biggest Year Ever in 2021

The universe of Star Trek is set to expand in major ways by 2021. According to franchise producer Alex Kurtzman, there may be as many as three Star Trek series streaming by 2021, with more on the way. TrekMovie spoke to Kurtzman at PaleyFest. Kurtzman cut short a sneaky question that may have spoiled the end of Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season — “You are asking me a very sneaky question right now, and I’m not going to answer it. I know what you are doing, and tell you what, I will answer it for you at the end of the season. Is that fair? I don’t want to ruin it.” – before offering updates on the upcoming Section 31 spinoff series and looking towards the franchise’s future.

Kurtzman says the writers are hard at work breaking down the story of Section 31. “[Showrunners] Erika [Lippoldt] and Boey [Yeon Kim] are just breaking story now,” Kurtzman says. “And they are double-dutying between season three of Discovery and Section 31. So, we are just breaking story and the plan is to start shooting it as soon as we wrap season three…We don’t have a series order yet. We are just breaking story now. As soon as there is a script—usually they order a series off of a script, but everything is in place now.”

If the Section 31 show is picked up, and with Discovery continuing, and the new Picard-focused show on the way, 2021 could be a banner year for Star Trek. “Yeah, what we have found on these shows is they take an enormously long time to prep and an enormously long time to post,” Kurtzman says. “And what we don’t want to do is rush anything. It’s not worth it. Fans will be really disappointed if they feel we are rushing them through the experience that we are making. So, I would say 2021 or ’22. Maybe ’21…You’ll have our Picard show—as yet untitled. We have Discovery season three, and hopefully Section 31.”

This would be the first time that three Star Trek television series have been releasing at the same time. Star Trek peaked with two shows running alongside each other in the 1990s. First, it was Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. When The Next Generation ended, Star Trek: Voyager debuted and ran alongside Deep Space Nine. When Deep Space Nine ended, Voyager ran solo until its end. Enterprise then closed out that era of Star Trek on its own.

