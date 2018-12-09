‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 Episode Count Reportedly Extended

Star Trek: Discovery is going to be sticking around a little longer than expected when it returns for its second season.

Today, the Star Trek: The Original Series Set Tour in Ticonderoga, New York is hosting the “Christmas with the Captains” event, featuring Star Trek: The Original Series star William Shatner and Anson Mount, who plays Captain Christopher Pike in Star Trek: Discovery Season Two.

According to TrekCore, Mount announced that CBS All Access has extended the episode order for Discovery‘s second season to add an additional episode. The means new season will now consist of 14 episodes instead of the originally ordered 13.

ComicBook.com has reached out to CBS for confirmation and is awaiting a response.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery was made of up 15 episodes, though the first two episodes debuted on the same night as part of the series’ two-part premiere.

In addition to introducing Anson Mount as Captain Pike, Star Trek: Discovery will also introduce Ethan Peck as Pike’s science officer aboard the USS Enterprise, Mr. Spock. In a previous interview, Mount discussed Pike and Spock’s relationship.

“For me, at least, what I had imagined and brought to our first scene together, which was that he was almost like an older brother,” Mount said. “Not a father figure, but maybe so. Because Sarek can only teach logic to Spock and that’s what kind of ends up creating this trauma in him, is not being able to reconcile his logic and emotion. I think for me, going into it, I chose Pike to be this beacon of humanity and human role model.”

On his podcast The Well, Mount expressed his feelings about joining the Star Trek family.

“It’s crazy man,” Mount says. “Getting cast in Star Trek is not like getting any other job. It’s also kind of like a rite of passage that very few actors get to enjoy. It’s nuts because you’re not just joining a cast, you’re joining cultural touchstone, a big family. Jonathan Frakes, who played ‘Number One’ in Star Trek: The Next Generation, he’s our current director for episode two. Of course, I worked with Colm Meaney and they’re constantly asking me about Colm and Marvin Rush, who was the DP on Hell on Wheels, shot a lot of Star Trek.”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on CBS All Access on January 17, 2019.