Star Trek: Discovery: New Season 3 Trailer Released

Today is Star Trek Day, and CBS All Access is celebrating by releasing the new official trailer for Star Trek: Discovery's third season. In addition to the trailer, CBS All Access also released a key art poster that features the show's new logo reflecting it's jumping into the future of the Star Trek timeline. Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green introduced the trailer during the Star Trek: Discovery panel that streamed as part of CBS All Access' virtual Star Trek Day celebration. Season three of Star Trek: Discovery debuts on Thursday, October 15th on CBS All Access, with new installments of the 13-episode third season debuting on-demand weekly on Thursdays.

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the USS Discovery landing in an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the USS Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

Star Trek: Discovery season three stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), and David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker). Also appearing in season three are Blu del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Gray), and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou).

The debut of Star Trek: Discovery's third season comes after a challenging post-production process brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. "The thing that we're very lucky about is that we wrapped Discovery 10 days before the lockdown happened," showrunner Alex Kurtzman said in an interview. "The challenge that it posed is that is slowed post down quite a bit. It slowed visual effects. It slowed editing. I'm now editing with our editors, and we're both on our laptops. Obviously, the visual effects companies took a very hard hit, and it took them a minute for them to get back on their feet after everything that happened, and when it comes to recording music, you can't have musicians in an orchestra in one room anymore, so each musician is individually recording their instruments, sending it to Jeff Russo, our composer, and Jeff has to mix them together as if they were all sitting together in a room. So all of that takes a lot longer.

"That being said, everybody's been heroic about it, and I think it's given everybody a real purpose. We get to keep working. We get to keep occupying ourselves during this really difficult and challenging time, and we are planning to go back into production. A lot of time has been taken, coming up with a big plan for how the sets and the stages are going to be run that's still being iterated right now, obviously, safety being everyone's number one concern. Everybody's working on that really diligently, because everybody wants to go back to work, and nobody wants to do it in a way that's unsafe."

Star Trek: Discovery's first two seasons are available to stream now on CBS All Access. The series is distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Netflix in 188 countries and on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and OTT service Crave in Canada. CBS Television Studios produces the series in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

In addition to Star Trek: Discovery, the Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access currently includes original series Star Trek: Picard; the new animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks; the recently announced U.S.S. Enterprise-set series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, featuring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck; and the development of a Section 31-based series with Michelle Yeoh. A CG-animated series aimed at younger audiences titled Star Trek: Prodigy is also coming to Nickelodeon.