‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Showrunner Says Story Will Tie Into Canon

Star Trek: Discovery showrunner Gretchen J. Breg promises that the show’s story will fit seamlessly into established as it continues.

Speaking at the Star Trek: Discovery – The Future is Definitely Female panel at Vulture Fest on Sunday, Berg reaffirmed the show’s commitment to fitting into Star Trek‘s prime timeline.

“I love the box that we are in because it can be so overwhelming when you look at the entire universe of Star Trek,” Berg said (via Trek Movie). “But we were able to focus on somewhere on the timeline and we know that this happened before and this happened after. They say boundaries and restrictions can be good and for us it was good. It also gave us an opportunity to lay in some easter eggs and we feel very, very, very strongly about making sure that we fit into canon, making sure that there are not any loose ends that may be the story that is being told right now, but we are going to fit into that timeline. A lot of consideration has been put into it.”

Berg and fellow showrunner Aaron Harberts have previously discussed how the introduction of the USS Enterprise into Star Trek: Discovery will help establish where the prequel series fits into continuity.

“I think one of the biggest things [the Enterprise is] going to allow us to do is start to develop how Discovery fits into canon,” Harberts said. “One of the big things that’s been polarizing for fans is, ‘We’ve never heard about Discovery! How does it fit? She’s related to Spock?’ All those things. And what it’ll allow us to do is hit that straight-on. We see it as an exciting opportunity to say, ‘This is exactly how Discovery fits into the timeline. This is exactly how we can reconcile the choices we have made.’ Because at this period in time, the Discovery and the Enterprise are the crown jewels in the fleet, so they should be face-to-face.”

Some fans find the visual style of Star Trek: Discovery difficult to reconcile with that of Star Trek: The Original Series, which take place 10 years later in the Star Trek timeline but, in reality, was developed and shot over 50 years ago. Berg admits that some concessions had to be made to appeal to the modern viewer.

“As far as shooting a show starting in 2017, we have to also realize we have caught up with The Original Series, like everyone talks about iPads and PADDS and stuff like that,” Berg said. “We just have to make sure that it makes sense. We have our art director and prop designer and everyone who is madly in love with our show and also all the shows, and so they are paying attention to that.”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto.