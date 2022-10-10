Star Trek Head Teases Janeway's Return to Live-Action: "There Might Be an Idea in Play"

Star Trek: Voyager's Kate Mulgrew may be reprising the role of Kathryn Janeway in live-action. Mulgrew is already voicing Janeway, both the original version and her holographic recreation, in Star Trek: Prodigy (set to return with new episodes later this month). Thus, Mulgrew attended the Star Trek Universe New York Comic Con panel on Saturday, where she introduced Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1's midseason trailer. During the fan Q&A session, a fan asked about the possibility of Mulgrew reprising Janeway in live-action, an idea made all the more plausible by the return of the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast in Star Trek: Picard Season 3 (and possibly beyond). Mulgrew seemed excited by the idea, and eagerly, almost teasingly prompted Alex Kurtzman, the producer in charge of the Star Trek television franchise, to answer.

"Here's what I'm going to say," Kurtzman said. "Things have been talked about; that's all I'm going to say. But nothing would make me happier than to bring Janeway back. I think it would be an incredible, incredible thing to do. There might be an idea in play. Who knows? But I would love it to happen."

Not long ago, Mulgrew seemed apprehensive of the idea of returning as Janeway in live-action. Voicing the character on Star Trek: Prodigy seems to have softened her to the idea, as she told ComicBook.com during an interview in June.

"Who knows what will happen to her in the future?" she said. "There seems to be, as I said to you earlier, a tremendous resurgence here, a rather vital one. So for the first time, I'm actually looking at it with new eyes. I wonder what would happen if Janeway were to come back to live-action."

In the meantime, Mulgrew hinted in that same interview that there are plenty more in store for Janeway fans following Star Trek: Prodigy. "There are many more surprises in store, so I have to be careful," Mulgrew says. "She is an admiral, but she is capable of surprising even herself, and what is coming will be entirely unexpected and will then turn into something pretty wonderful, taking this into an altogether new season for Janeway in her several incarnations."

Star Trek: Prodigy's first 10 episodes are streaming now on Paramount+, along with all seven seasons of Star Trek: Voyager. Star Trek: Prodigy's new episodes will begin premiering weekly on Paramount+ on October 27th.