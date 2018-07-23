Star Trek Las Vegas Announces 2018 Guests, Programming

The dust is still settling from Comic-Con International: San Diego, but Star Trek fans can look forward to the next big event of the year, the Official Star Trek Convention being held in Las Vegas from August 1-5 at The Rio Suites Hotel.

Event organizers Creation Entertainment has released a list of events taking place at this year’s Official Star Trek Convention in Las Vegas.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Highlights include:

Panels, presentations, guests, and a costume and prop exhibit all spotlighting the latest Star Trek television series, Star Trek: Discovery on CBS All Access.

Stage appearances by several of the Star Trek captains, including William Shatner (Captain Kirk from Star Trek: The Original Series, Saturday only); Jason Isaacs (Captain Lorca from Star Trek: Discovery, appearance day TBD); and Kate Mulgrew (Captain Janeway from Star Trek: Voyager, Saturday only).

A salute to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine on in its 25th anniversary. This includes a mini-reunion with Chase Masterson (Leeta), Max Grodenchik (Rom) and Aron Eisenberg (Nog), a screening of the fan-favorite Deep Space Nine episode “Far Beyond the Stars” followed by a panel with the cast members from the episode, and a look at the upcoming Star Trek: Deep Space Nine documentary What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine with the Co-Directors Dave Zappone and Ira Steven Behr.

Other celebrity appearances, including: Star Trek‘s George Takei (Sulu, Saturday and Sunday); Nichelle Nichols (Uhura, Wednesday – Friday); Walter Koenig (Chekov, Friday only); Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Voyager, Thursday only); Brent Spiner (Data from Star Trek: The Next Generation, Wednesday and Thursday); Rainn Wilson (Harry Mudd from Star Trek: Discovery, day TBA); Michael Welch (Artim from Star Trek: Insurrection, on Wednesday); and more.

Other activities include behind-the-scenes presentations, costume and trivia contests, no-minimum bid auctions of unique collectibles and one-of-a-kind items, and special fan-made music videos. The exhibit hall will feature major companies and distributors selling and displaying Star Trek and sci-fi collectibles.

In the evening, there will be Star Trek themed parties, as well as the Star Trek Saturday Evening Gala Celebration with the Nevada Pops Orchestra Star Trek: Concert Live featuring Maestro Richard McGee and a 45-piece orchestra. Special guest conductors will include Michael Giacchino (“Star Trek Into Darkness, and Beyond Suite”), Jeff Russo (world premiere of an orchestral performance of his score “Star Trek: Discovery“), and Dennis McCarthy (The Deep Space Nine Suite). The concert will take place Saturday, August 4 at 9:30 pm and requires a separate ticket.

On Saturday, there will be a costume competition with celebrity judges, special on-stage costume panels, the annual Costume Parade throughout the convention, and several cosplayer meetups. Garak’s Tailor and Repair will be on hand to help cosplayers in need of assistance. Attendees can walk down the “Creation Promenade” and find talented craftspeople providing free souvenirs, as well as several maximum-sized photo ops backdrops.

General admission tickets are available in advance at the Creation Entertainment website or at the door and start at $50 for a single day.

Are you excited about the Official Star Trek Convention? Let us know in the comments!