Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Trailer Released at Comic-Con 2022

Today at San Diego Comic-Con, Paramount+ released the trailer for the third season of the animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Series creator Mike McMahan introduced the trailer during the Star Trek Universe panel in Hall H at the event. Paramount+ also released new character portraits featuring main characters Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, and Rutherford. You can find both the trailer and the character portraits below. Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 will challenge the U.S.S. Cerritos ensigns in new ways as they seek a resolution to last season's cliffhanger ending, which ended with Captain Freeman being framed and arrested for destroying Pakled Planet.

The Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 trailer features plenty of the Star Trek Easter eggs for which the animated series is known. Chief among them is the appearance of Deep Space 9 towards the trailer's end. There's also a nod to the opening of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, with the Cerritos doing laps around the space station while the show's opening theme plays. Previous teasers have included nods to the Star Trek: The Next Generation series finale "All Good Things…" and the motion picture Star Trek III: The Search for Spock.

Star Trek: Lower Decks' cast includes lower deckers Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Cerritos bridge crew includes Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O'Connell; and Doctor T'Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

CBS' Eye Animation Productions produces Star Trek: Lower Decks with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, Katie Krentz (219 Productions), and Heather Kadin serve as executive producers, as does creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth) is the show's animation studio.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 premieres on August 25th. The series streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America and is distributed concurrently by Paramount Global Content Distribution on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, India and more and in Canada, airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 1 and Season 2 are streaming now on Paramount+. Both of the Star Trek: Lower Decks seasons are also available now on home media.