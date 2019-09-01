Star Trek: Picard Wraps Production

That’s a wrap on Star Trek: Picard Season One. VFX supervisor Ante Dekovic commemorated the moment by sharing a photo of some of the hats, shirts, and other materials that were given to the crew to Instagram.

“That’s a wrap on Star Trek: Picard!!! …at least the filming part. All is left, months of post production,” Dekovic says in the post. “Thanks @startrekcbs @michael.chabon , Akiva, @alexkurtzmanofficial and of course @sirpatstew for the experience. . Also a big thank you to everybody who helped us on set with the VFX. Even that for most of the time, it was hard to imagine or understand the things that we do. 🖖 . Can’t wait for the world to watch the show and get their minds blown!”

Dekovic also includes a close up of the note left for the crew by star Patrick Stewart and the show’s producers. “To the Best Crew in the Galaxy (or any Galaxy). You knocked yourselves out, under challenging conditions, and because of you PICARD SEASON ONE took flight. You made it so.”

The trailer for Star Trek: Picard released at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. The show sees Picard assembling a crew for a mission to protect a mysterious young woman named Dahj (Isa Briones) who shares a connection with him. The ship’s crew includes cast members Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal “Chris” Rios), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadaway (Narek) and Evan Evagora (Elnor).

The trailer also reveals that some familiar faces, both friend and foe, will return in the new series. Brent Spiner reprises his role as Data from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Star Trek: Voyager‘s Jeri Ryan returns as Seven of Nine. The Borg will also play a role in the series. Also, while not featured in the trailer, Comic-Con confirmed the returns of Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker and Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi.

Julie McNamara, head of content for CBS All Access, described the show as a hybrid of classic Star Trek: The Next Generation and the newer Star Trek: Discovery. “I would say that it is in production, sort of size and scope, probably more similar to Discovery,” McNamara said, speaking to press at the TCA press tour (via SlashFilm). “In terms of the characters and the nature of the storytelling, probably more like Next Generation. But of course, we’re a number of years later now so there are some shifts in the storytelling style but I think it’s a really nice hybrid of the two.”

Are you excited the first season of Star Trek: Picard? Let us know what you think in the comments. Star Trek: Picard comes to CBS All Access in early 2019.