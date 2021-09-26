Star Trek: Prodigy Character Posters Released

Star Trek: Prodigy revealed its full trailer on Star Trek Day and will debut its premiere episode at New York Comic Con. To tide fans over until then, Paramount+ and Nickelodeon released a handful of character posters featuring the ad hoc crew of the USS Protostar, including the holographic Captain Janeway. Below, you can check out all six posters, plus the key art poster from Star Trek Day. Star Trek: Prodigy is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger viewers. The series, which takes place in the same universe as every other Star Trek television show, will debut on Paramount+ on October 28th.

Star Trek: Prodigy will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy searching for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise. Over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

Captain Janeway

Dal

Gwyn

Jankom Pog

Murf & Rok-Tahk

Zero

Star Trek: Prodigy