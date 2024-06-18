Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Release Date Confirmed

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 finally arrives on Netflix on July 1st. Netflix picked up Star Trek: Prodigy after Paramount+ canceled the show during production on its second season, removing it from its streaming library a year ago. Netflix became home to Star Trek: Prodigy's first 20-episode season on Christmas Day 2023. Where Star Trek: Prodigy's first season rolled out weekly in two 10-episode blocks, Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 will adopt Netflix's binge model, debuting all 20 of its episodes at once on July 1st. The binge model is one that showrunners Dan and Kevin Hageman -- who have a history with Netflix dating back to their Trollhunters series -- fully embrace.

"I think we're very comfortable with our history with Netflix and shows dropping Christmas Day," Dan Hageman told ComicBook ahead of the animated series' Netflix debut. "So, I don't know if you know, but Trollhunters dropped on Christmas Day, and I remember, originally, we were like, 'That's a horrible time.' And they're like, 'No, kids get their new devices. There's no school on. Their parents let them watch as much TV as they want, and they can binge a whole season.' So, when that happened on Trollhunters and Trollhunters became quite a success over there, we found out we got dropped on December 25th, that's a massive honor. We're so proud."

Kevin Hageman added, "I think now that people have seen our Season 1, there are similarities to Trollhunters. You understand our voice. You understand our 22-minute serialization. There's always a hook. It's been written and built to be a binge-able show. On Paramount+ it was week by week, which was interesting. You're only getting 22 minutes, and 22 minutes of a good show never feels like enough. You want to kind of watch the next one."

Will there be more Star Trek: Prodigy?

The Hagemans remained optimistic about Star Trek: Prodigy's future when they spoke to ComicBook.com in December. They hope that Star Trek: Prodigy follows a path similar to that of Star Trek: The Original Series.

"In Season 2, I love the end of Season 2 as much as I love the end of Season 1," Dan Hageman said. "And we're never wrapping up a series. We're always having an open door for the next season, and I'm really excited at where it can go. That will be up to the fans and up to the audience."

Kevin Hageman added, "If the audience is there, my hope is we're following the footsteps of The Original Series. We were canceled, where we came back, and then there will be movies and future seasons. That will be amazing."

What is Star Trek: Prodigy?

Star Trek: Prodigy is Star Trek's first computer-animated series. It follows a group of young people who escape the prison of Tars Lamora, located deep in the Delta Quadrant of the galaxy (previously explored in Star Trek: Voyager) via an abandoned, experimental Starfleet starship, the U.S.S. Protostar.

The Protostar's young crew sets out to make contact with Starfleet, facing various challenges and adventures along the way and with the villainous Diviner in pursuit. The family-friendly series offers a version of Star Trek that parents and longtime fans can easily watch alongside their children or newcomers to the franchise.

Who is in the Star Trek: Prodigy cast?

Star Trek: Prodigy's voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew, who is reprising her role as Kathryn Janeway from Star Trek: Voyager. The main cast features Brett Gray (Dal R'El), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok).

The recurring voice cast includes newcomers Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), and Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum). Robert Beltran also reprises his role as Chakotay from Star Trek: Voyager, and Billy Campbell plays Thadiun Okona from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 is streaming on Netflix now. Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 debuts on Netflix on July 1st.