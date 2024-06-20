Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Trailer Released

Star Trek: Prodigy's Protostar crew is back in the new Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 trailer. On Thursday, CBS Studios released the Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 trailer and key art. Star Trek: Prodigy, the Star Trek franchise's first computer-animated series and first installment aimed at younger viewers, brings its second 20-episode season to Netflix on Monday, July 1st. All 20 Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 episodes are streaming now on Netflix, having moved to the Netflix streaming library on Christmas Day 2023 after being canceled by Paramount+ and removed from that streaming service's content catalog a few months earlier.

Star Trek: Prodigy follows an ad hoc crew of young aliens as they learn to work together, and towards the Starfleet ideals they hope to emulate. According to a press release, in Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2, "these six young outcasts who make up the Prodigy crew are assigned a new mission aboard the USS Voyager-A to rescue Captain Chakotay (voiced by Robert Beltran) and bring peace to Gwyn's (voiced by Ella Purnell) home world. However, when their plan goes astray, it creates a time paradox that jeopardizes both their future and past."

"We deeply appreciate our fans who have stood by us and our passionate crew who made this all possible. The work speaks for itself, but it's the heart that will endure," said Star Trek: Prodigy co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman about Star Trek: Prodigy's Season 2 debut in a press release.

Star Trek: Prodigy received a 2023 TCA Award nomination for "Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming" and a 2022 Children's and Family Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Series. Production designer Alessandro Taini won the Children's and Family Emmy Award Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation.

(Photo: Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Poster - CBS Studios)

Star Trek: Prodigy Cast

Star Trek: Prodigy's voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew (Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok). Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2's recurring voice cast includes Robert Beltran (Captain Chakotay), Robert Picardo (The Doctor), Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum), Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), Ronny Cox (Admiral Jellico), and Michaela Dietz (Maj'el).

CBS Eye Animation Productions, Nickelodeon Animation, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produce Star Trek: Prodigy. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as the show's executive producers with co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman. Ben Hibon directs, is an executive producer, and serves as the creative lead of the series. Aaron Waltke and Patrick Krebs also serve as co-executive producers.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 will stream on Netflix globally (excluding Canada, Nordics, CEE, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Russia, Belarus, and Mainland China) and is available on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Central and Eastern Europe. Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 will be available in Canada on CTV.ca and the CTV App.