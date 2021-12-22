William Shatner Involved in Bad Car Accident in LA

William Shatner was reportedly involved in a nasty-looking car crash in Los Angeles today. While no one was injured, it appears that both his car — a Mercedes SUV — and the sedan he collided with sustained significant cosmetic damage. TMZ, who first reported the accident, have some pretty dramatic photos, along with a description of the aftermath, in which Shatner made his way over to the other car to check on the driver, and cleared the street of debris. Neither of the drivers was visibly injured and no one was taken to the hospital, according to the report.

There does not appear to have been any eyewitness to explain what happened. That nobody was injured is the best anybody could hope for, though.

Shatner has had a crazy year. In March, he turned 90 years old with a Star Trek event that reconnected him with friends and fans.

ComicBook.com spoke to Shatner ahead of his Grand Ole Opry debut in February 2019, when he shared his thoughts on the idea of returning to television. Over the summer, he became the oldest person to leave Earth’s atmosphere onboard Amazon founder Jeffrey Bezos’ Blue Origin low-altitude spaceship.

“That word, ‘resurrect.’ That’s a key word,” Shatner says. “Resurrect. You’d have to resurrect me, Shatner, in order to do the daily. I don’t know what Patrick is doing doing that. Doing a series is debilitating for a young guy, for a 25-year-old, which I was doing when I was 25 years old. It’s a physical wrecker, it’s a mental wrecker, and it’s a homewrecker ’cause you’re working 14, 18 hours a day. And in the last series I did, Boston Legal, I had, in rush hour, a two-hour commute. So add that. So no, I would not be interested in doing a series, per se.”

Shatner accepted the Emmy Governors Award on behalf of the entire Star Trek franchise in 2018. In his acceptance speech, Shatner said, “Thank you so much. 52 years. What a gift. We’re grateful… Star Trek has endured because it represents an idea – one that’s greater than the sum of our parts….we watch and we reach to see the best version of ourselves…. Star Trek is a phenomenon… I accept this award with honor.”