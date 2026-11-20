Star Wars is in a very strange place in 2026. The franchise has been under Disney ownership for over a decade and the best way to describe the reception is mixed. The sequel trilogy has its fans, but it also has its naysayers. Rogue One was a hit with fans, but Solo wasn’t. The shows have run of the gamut of being beloved like The Mandalorian, being hated like The Acolyte, and no one ever talking about them, like Skeleton Crew. However, there is a Star Wars show that is both loved by fans and critics alike – Andor. This show is one of the best pieces of Star Wars media ever, if not the greatest, and four years ago it proved it by giving us one of the coolest action scenes ever, one that rivaled the movies.

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The first season of Andor was something of a revelation for fans. The varying quality of Star Wars media (I was going to type “in the Disney era”, but let’s be real – the quality of Star Wars has always been all over the place) meant that no one really knew what kind of show we were going to get before it started. The show impressed right away and it did it by being both the most Star Wars thing ever and also completely different from another Star War (take some money to go see one). However, the penultimate episode included an action scene that was pure Star Wars, rivaling anything fans had seen on the big screen.

Andor‘s Penultimate Episode Gave Viewers a Movie-Quality Action Scene

Image Courtesy of LucasFilm

Before Andor, Star Wars media was basically just adventure stories. Sure, there were deeper themes to the whole thing, but for the most part, it was just a modernization of the adventure serials that George Lucas watched a child. While the franchise played with fascism, rebellion, spirituality, family dynamics, and the like, it was first and foremost an exciting war in the stars (well, when it all worked out). Andor was originally very different from what we got, but the show was never going to be typical Star Wars.

I’m going to take a second out to define “typical Star Wars“, so we all know where I’m starting from. Star Wars typically is grandiose battles between good and evil, defined by the lightsaber fights that are metaphors for the clashing of opposing ideologies and massive space battle scenes. When it all works right, these types of action scenes are cathartic moments in the narrative, their pulse-pounding action bringing the stories to their culmination.

Andor was very short on typical Star Wars. While the show opened with Andor killing someone while looking for his sister, it wasn’t the kind of exciting Star Wars scene we were used to; it was something out of a spy thrilller or a crime movie. I’ve experienced a lot of types of Star Wars stories over the decades – I was an avid EU readers up until the Disney purchase – and Andor was very much unique in the annals of the franchise, especially for fans who never ventured past the movies (if you want something amazing that isn’t even close to canon anymore, look for “Interlude at Darkknell” for the best finding the Death Star plans story ever).

It was the definition of a slow burn, which is one of the reasons the scene where Luthen escapes the Cantwell-class’s tractor beams (using a modification on the EU cloak shroud gambit; some of you know what I’m talking about, the rest of you should run to Google or your AI friend and find out) works so well. This scene was typical Star Wars, but it was also one of the only times in the entire first season that we got a scene like this.

One of the complaints you saw a lot during Andor Season One was that it was too slow. Some of those watching it wanted something more akin to the excitement of Rogue One instead of what was more a somber meditation of the effects of fascism on a society. One of the things I’ve always found so interesting about Star Wars fans is that there are some of them who want the franchise to go all kinds of different directions and there are some who just want lightsabers and starfighters. And here’s the thing – the producers of the franchise know that.

There’s a world where someone higher up at LucasFilm or Disney stepped in and told Tony Gilroy that he needed to add Darth Vader and about four outer space action scenes. However, they trusted him and let him tell the story his way, leading up to this scene. This is the scene that even the most unabashed Andor haters love because it is everything that you expect from a big space action scene in Star Wars. It reminded people that this was still the galaxy far, far away. It was also was one of the most unique scenes in the show.

There’s also a world where the producers demanded this scene was put somewhere closer to the beginning, in order to give viewers that comfortable Star Wars feeling. Thank the Force (which is female, haters) that we didn’t get there, because the main reason this scene works so well is this series wasn’t typical Star Wars. It was something of a surprise to get a scene like this (as a ship geek, I love the Cantwell; Imperial design philosophy just does it for me) in the show and that was part of made it work so well. We didn’t know what to expect at the beginning of the show; Gilroy and company did a fantastic job of establishing how different Andor was, but this scene reminded us that it was still Star Wars.

Luthen vs. the Cantwell Blows Nearly Every Movie Space Action Star Wars Scene Out of the Water

Image Courtesy of LucasFilm

Andor has a lot in common with The Acolyte. Both of them are rather well made shows and both of them have a devoted section of the fanbase that hates them with a burning passion (I wouldn’t be surprised if they were the same people; Acolyte haters are the kind of people who actually like fascism). Both of them went in different directions than we’re used to with their stories and each of them had scenes toward the end that would have made the naysayers happier if they had happened earlier, but would have damaged the show immensely.

Andor was an anti-fascist polemic disguised in Star Wars clothing and that outfit wouldn’t be complete without this scene. It was the moment that reminded you that the war against the Empire was, well, a war, one where the smaller side had to use ingenuity to defeat their all-powerful enemies. In a lot of ways, it’s the story of Andor in microcosm. Much like the Fondor Haulcraft, the characters of the show have hidden depths and often devastating tricks. While they can’t destroy their enemy outright, they can hurt them, turning their own weapons against them. By holding this scene of traditional Star Wars action to the end, Andor‘s producers were able to make their show even better, perfectly building to this moment (and, of course, the final episode’s amazing funeral scene on Ferrix, a less Star Wars-like action scene that is all the better because this scene preceded it).

What do you think about the fight between Luthen’s Haulcraft and the Cantwell? Is it your favorite Star Wars space action scene or is it the Battle of Ebaq 9 (some of you know, others are Googling)? Sound off in the comment section below.