Star Wars Legend Anthony Daniels to Participate in Reddit AMA

Most of the world is currently trapped inside as folks do their best to avoid spreading and/or catching COVID-19. With tons of movies being pushed back and people not being able to go to the theater, movie fans are looking for ways to pass the time as home. Well, if you're a lover of Star Wars, then you may want to get on Reddit later today. Anthony Daniels, the actor who has played C-3PO since the original Star Wars back in 1977, will be doing an AMA on Reddit this evening, March 19th, at 5:30 PM EST.

“I’m going to be at Reddit’s ASK ME ANYTHING on March 19, 5.30 pm EST. Any questions??,” Daniels wrote on Instagram. In the photo, the actor is holding up a sign that reads, “Hi Reddit! I’m Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) Ask me anything on March 19. #TheRiseofSkywalker.” You can check out the post below:

Currently, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available to purchase on digital. The bonus extras included in the digital release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker can be seen in their entirety below:

The Skywalker Legacy – The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen.

Aliens in the Desert – See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details.

D-O: Key to the Past – Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid.

Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison.

Cast of Creatures – The team behind the film’s memorable creatures reveal the puppetry, makeup, prosthetics and digital magic that bring them to life!

Digital Exclusive:

The Maestro’s Finale – Composer John Williams reflects on his body of work for the Star Wars saga and shares insights on scoring Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st.

