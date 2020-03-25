Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito Broke Three Darksabers Filming Season 2

✖

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+ ended with a pretty massive reveal for fans of the long-running sci-fi franchise. Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon, the big bad of the series, emerged from a crashed ship with the legendary darksaber in his hand, tying him to the story of Mandalore that was told throughout Star Wars: Rebels. There's no telling how he got the darksaber from Bo-Katan after the events of Rebels, but we do know that he'll be using it quite a bit in Season 2. So much so that the actor wielding the weapon broke a few of them during production.

Esposito recently spoke with IMDb about the highly-anticipated second season of The Mandalorian, and he confirmed that he had quite a bit of sword-fighting to do while filming Season 2. You can't make an omelette without breaking a few eggs, and the same goes for Star Wars projects and lightsaber props. Esposito said that he broke three of them in total.

"I’m decent. I’m getting better. But you have to respect the power of it, the energy of it," Esposito explained. "It’s long, dude. I’ve bopped myself three times already. Pop in the head, I’m like oh my God, what do I do? I start laughing. People look at me, they want me to be the expert right off the bat, because I’m the bad ass. But you know what? It takes practice. So we have long ones, we have short ones. Because sometimes they have to put it in. And guess what? I can say this? I can say it, I can say it. I’m going through it in my head, spoilers, blah blah blah. I can say it. I’ve broken three of those bad boys."

There is still much to be explained about the darksaber and its journey when The Mandalorian returns for Season 2 later this year. However, it's great to hear that it will be getting quite a bit of screen time. Since the first season was a bit of a slow burn, there was some concern amongst fans that it would take a while to get back around to Gideon's story this time around. That doesn't seem to be the case.

Are you looking forward to the second season of The Mandalorian? Let us know in the comments!

