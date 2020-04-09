Star Wars' Ashley Eckstein on Whether Ahsoka Tano Should Still Be Considered a Jedi

✖

Star Wars’ Ashley Eckstein joined ComicBook Nation on the podcast today to talk about Ahsoka Tano. She got asked if fans should still consider her character a Jedi and the answer is kind of complicated. She also talked about her new Star Wars children’s book “I Am A Padawan.” Ahsoka is a hot commodity right now with Clone Wars back on and rumblings about the Force-user popping up in The Mandalorian’s upcoming season. But, nothing is solid on the latter just yet. The question always seems to circle back to if Ahsoka is a Jedi after straying from the path in Clone Wars. She was right to be leery of the order after everything that happened. Eckstein did her best to address it while maintaining that this was her personal read of the situation.

"That's a great question. I'm gonna preface this by saying this is just my opinion and how I define it because all story questions definitely should go to Dave Filoni,” Eckstein began. “Sometimes when I say stuff people think like, oh that's it she knows stuff and it's scanned in and truly this is just my opinion but in my opinion, Ahsoka was trained in the Jedi Temple, Jedi are supposed to be keepers of the peace, you know peacekeepers, and they're supposed to help people and do good and bring hope and Ahsoka takes that very seriously and she walked away from the Jedi order because her trust was broken and she no longer kind of believed and she knew what she believed but she no longer believed that they stood for that after what happened to her.”

“So Ahsoka continued on her own path but I think the one thing that, in my opinion, has always stayed with Ahsoka and does go back to her roots and what she was taught is to me Ahsoka represents hope,” she added. “Ahsoka, in my opinion, represents the light side of the force, all that is good and she says, in The Rise of Skywalker, the first part of the line is, let the light guide you and Ahsoka says, as it guided us.”

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Eckstein argues, “So clearly, Ahsoka was always guided by the light and just like, not to plug my book but I bring this back up because we're talking about this at the end where the final lesson is to choose your own path and Ahsoka chose her own path but I think she still all along her path, stayed true to what she was taught and I think she at her core wants to be a spark of hope whether she's helping start the rebellion or you know guiding Rey towards the light or helping each other no matter what.”

She concluded, “I think Ahsoka is probably one of the most pure at its core Jedi because I think she never strayed from what she was taught."

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is streaming on Disney+. Eckstein’s book, “I Am a Padawan” is available right here. Listen to ComicBook Nation here as well!

