The 4 Coolest Jedi Starfighters in Star Wars History, Ranked

The Jedi Order sets up shop on Coruscant in Star Wars. There is no other choice, after all, as all the movers and shakers in the galaxy call the city planet home, and if the Jedi want a seat at the table, they need to be present. Living on Coruscant isn’t all bad, with Jedi like Anakin Skywalker taking advantage of their surroundings by sneaking away from the Temple and building a life somewhere else. However, their work frequently takes them away from the galaxy’s capital, as the rich and powerful are rarely the ones in need of help. Evildoers also know better than to attack Coruscant, so they set their sights on less influential planets.

When it’s time for the Jedi to take their talents elsewhere, they can’t just teleport wherever they want to go. Like everyone else in the galaxy, they must use a starship to get from point A to point B. However, not all of their options are created equal. Here are the four coolest Jedi starfighters in Star Wars history, ranked.

4) Delta-7 Jedi Interceptor

Following the Battle of Naboo in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, the Jedi Order upgrades its garage by adding the Delta-7 Jedi Interceptor to the rotation. The ship doesn’t have as many bells and whistles as traditional starfighters, as Jedi are able to do a lot of the heavy lifting using the Force. However, its speed can still get its pilots out of a pinch, such as when Obi-Wan Kenobi uses his ship to escape from Jango Fett and follow the bounty hunter to Kamino.

3) X-Wing

Members of the Empire hate to see an X-Wing coming, as the ship is responsible for the destruction of multiple super weapons. As great as Poe Dameron and his Rebel allies are in the X-Wing’s cockpit, though, the ship is at its best when a Jedi is piloting it. Even after defeating the Empire and restoring the Order, Luke Skywalker continues to use an X-Wing because it’s a great ship with excellent maneuverability.

2) Eta-2 Actis Jedi Interceptor

The one knock against the Delta-7 is that it’s not very effective in a battle. Well, the Jedi trade those in for the Eta-2 Actis Jedi Interceptors ahead of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. At the start of the movie, Anakin, the Order’s best pilot, makes the Separatists look silly with the ship. But the real feather in the Actis’ cap is that Obi-Wan also goes into battle with it and keeps his complaining to a minimum.

1) Jedi Vector

It’s a shame that Anakin isn’t around during the High Republic era because the ship the Jedi use at that point in the timeline is something to behold. The Jedi Vector, unlike most ships, uses a lightsaber as the key to unlocking its weapon system, ensuring enemies can’t get their hands on power they can’t control. But that’s only the tip of the iceberg because the Vector is also incredibly fast, able to outmaneuver the galaxy’s most dangerous vehicles.

