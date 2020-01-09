A Star Wars Fan Gave Yoda Human Skin and Of Course It’s Hideous

Everyone loves Yoda, the tiny, backwards-speaking magical troll that audiences were introduced to in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back has been a fan favorite for decades now. We even paid tribute to his hilarious antics during ComicBook.com’s “Star Wars Week” ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, because frankly, how could you not love him? He was previously voted the #38 “Greatest Movie Character of All Time” in Empire Magazine‘s poll. All that in mind, one fan has taken it upon themselves to push the limits of fan love for Yoda to the edge, delivering a unique take on the Jedi master that is as mystifying as it is repulsive.

Italian artist Andrea Eusebi created a version of the classic Star Wars character back in 2012 that left his trademark green skin behind, instead opting to cover the little beast in what can only be described as human-like skin. Twitter user OllyWrites recently found and shared an image of this version of Yoda, saying: “I saw it so you must too.” You can see it for yourself below and should you be brave enough to ponder the look of it from different angels, you can view more photos of this….creation…at your own risk by clicking here.

Yoda with human skin. pic.twitter.com/Rmpz4SYKYc — Olly Smith (@OllyWrites) January 7, 2020

Yoda has been in the news a lot lately thanks to the arrival of “The Child” in Lucasfilm’s Disney+ series The Mandalorian where it has picked up the nickname “Baby Yoda” among fans. Though it’s unlikely the two are related, the nomenclature was picked up by fans because the species of alien that the pair belong to (along with the unfortunate Yaddle) does not have a name as of yet.

“It’s the easiest, shortest, most hashtagable way to identify that character, which is identified in the episode as ‘The Child,’” series creator Jon Favreau previously said. “I can’t say (if they’re related). But there are a lot of theories about that.”

Favreau and company have also teased that “Baby Yoda” does have a real name, but they’re not ready to reveal it just yet. Whatever it may be, the Force-sensitive Foundling will likely stay green and not feature human skin as seen above. At least, we hope not.

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now available to stream on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

