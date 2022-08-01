Andor: New Images From Disney+ Star Wars Series Released

Disney+ has released new images from its next upcoming Star Wars streaming series, Andor. The images accompany the new trailer for the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel, which is now set to debut in September, and a new poster. Andor follows Cassian Andor, played again by Rogue One star Diego Luna, and spans multiple eras of Cassian's lifetime. The series will chronicle his first steps towards joining the rebellion against the Galactic Empire to his time as a rebel spy hidden amid the Empire's ranks. The images include new shots of Luna as Andor, Genevieve O'Reilly as rebel leader Mon Mothma, Forest Whittaker as insurgent Saw Guerrera, and more. You can see all of the images below.

Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy is Andor's creator and showrunner. Luna leads the cast as Andor and is joined by Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw. Kathleen Kennedy, Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Luna, and Michelle Rejwan are executive producers. Speaking to ComicBook.com at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year, Luna hinted at what fans should expect from the series.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna said at the event. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

Andor debuts its first three episodes on Disney+ on September 21st. A second season of the series is already in the works.