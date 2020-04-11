Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian Christmas Ornaments Revealed

While almost no one is probably thinking about Christmas right now, Hallmark knows the world needs a little bit of hope and magic right now. That in mind, they’ve debuted the 2020 Hallmark Keepsake Dream Book earlier, offering a look at the new ornaments and decorations that will be available later this year for fans around the world. They wrote in a statement: “We all could use a little more magic—the magic of memories, the magic of traditions, and the magic that comes from the things that make us smile. That’s why we’ve brought the Dream Book to you early. As you explore, we hope it brings you moments of peace, joy and yes—a little magic, too.”

As usual this book comes with reveals of brand new licensed ornaments and decorations including new gear from franchises like Harry Potter, Marvel, and Disney (plus some unexpected ones like Jaws and Stranger Things). Once again though there are brand new Star Wars ornaments including official Christmas decorations from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and some marking the 40th Anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back!

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ve collected some of the coolest new Star Wars ornaments from Hallmark below but you can check out their full 2020 offerings by clicking here.

Baby Yoda

“Add some precious cargo to your holiday decorating with this Christmas tree ornament featuring the Force-sensitive being known only as The Child. Fans of the Disney+ original series “The Mandalorian” will love this ornament that features the mysterious fan-favorite character in his hovering pram transport.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Ornament will be available October 3 and retails for $19.99. It measures 3.15″ W x 2.98″ H x 4.48″ D.

The Mandalorian

“Shielded in beskar armor with his face hidden behind a T-visored mask, the mysterious Mandalorian is battle-worn and tight-lipped, a formidable bounty hunter in an increasingly dangerous galaxy. Add to your Star Wars Christmas tree ornament collection with this dynamic design featuring the titular hero of the Disney+ original streaming series, ‘The Mandalorian.’”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Ornament will be available October 3 and retails for $19.99. It measures 4.2″ W x 4.8″ H x 2.31″ D.

“Bouncing Bounty Pull-String Wood Ornament”

“The Force is strong with this little one, a mysterious alien pursued by bounty hunters on behalf of Imperial interests and known only as The Child. The character’s ears and arms move when you pull the string that features his favorite snack, a Sorgan frog. Fans of the Disney+ original series “The Mandalorian” will want to add this wooden pull-string Christmas tree ornament to their holiday bounty.”

The Star Wars: The Mandalorian Bouncing Bounty Pull-String Wood Ornament will be available July 11 and retails for $15.99. It measures 3.3″ W x 3.5″ H x 0.375″ D.

Empire Strikes Back Darth Vader

Feel the power of the dark side when you display this Darth Vader miniature ornament on your tabletop Christmas tree. In an attempt to sway Luke Skywalker during their duel on Cloud City, Vader made a shocking offer—to destroy the Emperor together and rule the galaxy as father and son. Coordinating Luke Skywalker mini ornament sold separately.

The Mini Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Darth Vader Ornament will be available October 3 and retails for $8.99. A miniature ornament, it measures 0.92″ W x 1.84″ H x 0.94″ D.

Lack of Faith

“It takes ambition and self-confidence to rise through the ranks and become an Imperial officer. Admiral Motti, head of naval operations and one of the Imperial military’s Joint Chiefs, learned a lesson in humility when he dared to challenge Darth Vader about the Death Star’s vulnerabilities. Relive the classic confrontation between Motti and the Sith Lord with this Christmas tree ornament that features dialogue from the famous Force choke scene (battery-operated).”

The Star Wars: A New Hope A Lack of Faith Ornament With Sound will be available on July 11 and retails for $29.99. It measures measures 3.22″ W x 4.65″ H x 3.22″ D.

The Empire Strikes Back Dagobah landing X-Wing

“After the Battle of Hoth, Luke Skywalker flew to the swamp-covered planet Dagobah in search of Jedi Master Yoda. A crash landing in a bog led to a rocky start but Luke eventually found Yoda and began training. Using only the power of the Force, the diminutive Jedi Master lifted the X-Wing Starfighter out of the water and moved it to shore. Relive the exhilarating moment with this Christmas tree ornament featuring the moss-covered ship from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.”

The Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back X-Wing Starfighter on Dagobah Ornament will be available on July 11 and retails for $32.99. It measures 4.83″ W x 1.77″ H x 5.77″ D.

Empire Strikes Back Luke

“Bring the epic Cloud City lightsaber duel to life on your tabletop Christmas tree with this Luke Skywalker miniature ornament. Though he fought valiantly, the Jedi-in-training was unprepared for Sith Lord Darth Vader’s skills—and his stunning revelation about Luke’s parentage. Coordinating Darth Vader mini ornament sold separately.”

The Mini Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Luke Skywalker Ornament will be available October 3 and retails for $8.99. A miniature ornament, it measures 0.69″ W x 1.93″ H x 1.08″ D.

Empire Strikes Back Leia and Chewbacca

“Go behind the scenes for the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back with beloved characters Princess Leia and Chewbacca. Inspired by an iconic set photo, this Christmas tree ornament features the towering Wookiee affectionately holding the petite princess, dressed in her Bespin gown.”

The Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Princess Leia and Chewbacca Ornament will be available on October 3 and retails for $24.99. It measures 2.15″ W x 6″ H x 2″ D.

Empire Strikes Back AT-AT

“You’ll feel like you can take on the whole Empire yourself when you prepare for battle by hanging this AT-AT Christmas ornament on your tree. Designed in metal, the Imperial Army’s All Terrain Armored Transport Walker sports a commanding presence, befitting the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.”

The Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Imperial AT-AT Walker Metal Ornament is available on May 4 (Star Wars Day) and retails for $29.99. It measures 1.62″ W x 3.37″ H x 4.25″ D.

Death Star Tree Topper

“That’s no moon! Crafted to resemble the Empire’s armored space station, this mini Death Star design features a metal spring base so it’s the perfect finishing touch for your Star Wars-themed miniature Christmas tree.”

The Miniature Star Wars™ Death Star™ Tree Topper, 2.6″ will be available on October 3 and retails for $11.99. It measures 2.6″ W x 2.6″ H x 2.6″ D.