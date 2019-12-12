Baby Yoda Hasbro Toys Are Here

Fans of the Disney+ mega hit The Mandalorian have been disappointed to learn that the Baby Yoda (aka The Child) phenomenon won’t be accompanied by any toys for the 2019 Christmas season. Last month Hasbro delivered their own bad news on this front by saying that they would not have Baby Yoda toys on store shelves in 2019. However, they didn’t say anything about unveiling their Baby Yoda toys and putting them up for pre-order. Today, they did just that – in a big way.

Indeed, they say you have to strike while the iron is hot, and Baby Yoda is at peak popularity right now. Hasbro couldn’t afford to wait, so they’ve unveiled a wide range of Baby Yoda products, including a Black Series figure, a electronic plush with squeezable sounds, and some SUPER adorable mini figures. Links to the individual products are available below, and keep in mind that these pre-orders will ship in May. UPDATE: Details on each of the new items can be found in the official descriptions below. Pre-orders are also available here at Walmart and here at Best Buy with free shipping. Note that My Best Buy members can save 25% on one of the new Baby Yoda toys for a limited time (joining is free). Just login to your account to see the discount. Take advantage while you can because they could pull the deal at any time.

Star Wars The Black Series The Child Action Figure: You may think that’s Master Yoda, but it’s not. It’s The Child from the Disney+ The Mandalorian TV series! Scaled to fit in with your other 6-inch tall action figures, your Force-powerful little green friend stands about 1 1/2-inches tall and features 7 points of articulation – head, shoulders, hands, and feet. But that’s not all. This fantastic Star Wars The Black Series The Mandalorian The Child Action Figure also comes with bone broth bowl, a shift knob, and a desert toad.

Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child 7 1/2-Inch Electronic Plush Toy: If you love Yoda (and who doesn’t?), you’ll also love this adorable Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child 7 1/2-Inch Electronic Plush Toy featuring another, much younger member of Yoda’s species. Dressed in a non-removable cloth outfit, The Child comes with a bone broth bowl and a desert toad, packaged in an open box shaped like a bassinet. Squeeze huggable “Baby Yoda” to hear authentic sounds from the Disney+ Star Wars: The Mandalorian TV series!

Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Bounties Soup and Blanket Mini-Figures: Hey there, bounty hunter! You capture two bounties at once when you order this Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Bounties Soup and Blanket Mini-Figures set! Each delightful 2 1/2-inch tall plastic figure is posed to bring home a scene from the Disney+ Star Wars: The Mandalorian TV series. One features “Baby Yoda” sipping some of his bone broth, while the other has The Child wrapped all snuggly warm in his blanket.

Star Wars Baby Bounties Hold Me and Ball Mini-Figures: Somebody wants a hug. What do you say? You get two “Baby Yodas” when you order this super-cute Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Bounties Hold Me and Ball Mini-Figures set! Each delightful 2 1/2-inch tall plastic figure is posed to bring home a scene from the Disney+ Star Wars: The Mandalorian TV series. One has its arms spread, lookin’ for some huggin’, while the other is offering you a ball. Wanna play?

Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Bounties Frog and Force Mini-Figures: You get two “Baby Yodas” when you order this super-cute Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Bounties Frog and Force Mini-Figures set! Each delightful 2 1/2-inch tall plastic figure is posed to bring home a scene from the Disney+ Star Wars: The Mandalorian TV series. One figure presents The Child enjoying a nice frog snack (you know, something with bones in it), while the second figure is reaching out with the Force.

Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child 6 1/2-Inch Action Figure: The Child might be just a young’un in Master Yoda’s extraterrestrial race, but powerful with the Force, it is. Bring that power to your desk with this remarkable Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child 6 1/2-Inch Action Figure! Inspired by the Disney+ Star Wars: The Mandalorian TV series, this cute and collectible plastic action figure stands about 6 1/2-inches tall, features arm and head articulation, and comes in a platform box.

As for the rest of the Baby Yoda merch lineup, Funko and Mattel recently released Baby Yoda Pop figures and an 11-inch plush that took the internet by storm. At the time of writing, you can still pre-order the standard Baby Yoda Funko Pop here for $8.78 the 10-inch Baby Yoda Funko Pop here for $29.96, and the 11-inch Mattel Baby Yoda plush here for $24.99 – all with free shipping. Sadly, these products won’t arrive until May, but better late than never. On the plus side, several new Baby Yoda shirts have been released that are shipping now…

The first wave of official Baby Yoda shirts were low quality, bootleg style affairs, but some of these new options have slightly improved designs. The officially licensed new designs include the following:

Amazon also has a whole bunch of new designs listed in their official The Mandalorian store. Some of the best Baby Yoda shirts can be found there, but others look more bootleg than ever. Still, they’re in the Star Wars shop and listed as official, so take that for what it’s worth.

New episodes of The Mandalorian will debut on Fridays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

