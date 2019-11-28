Celebrate Thanksgiving With the Most Wonderful Baby Yoda Memes on the Internet

This is the time of year that people spend reflecting on what they’re thankful for. While a franchise like Star Wars has been a staple of joy and love in millions of families for years on end, the prominence of social media and the discourse surrounding the last couple of movies has introduced some serious contention throughout the fan base. Holidays have been spend arguing over the merits of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, or whether The Force Awakens was just a retread of A New Hope. Fortunately, this Thanksgiving, we can all be thankful to the one figure in Star Wars lore that has managed to bring everyone together once again.

The final scene of the series premiere of The Mandalorian, which arrived with the launch of Disney+ earlier this month, introduced us to the most adorable fictional creature anyone has ever laid eyes on. The 50-year-old child is of the same race as Jedi Master Yoda, and that race doesn’t have a known name in Star Wars canon. So instead of referring to it as “The Child,” fans have taken to calling the creature Baby Yoda. Nothing has been the same since he arrived.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Baby Yoda instantly became the subject of hordes of memes online, some of them better than others. But if you’re trying to explain to your relatives exactly why you’re so obsessed with the Baby Yoda craze, or you just want something to be thankful for, we’ve collected some of the best Baby Yoda memes on the Internet for you to enjoy.

Cheesy

Bread Aisle

When ur mom runs into someone at the grocery store and they been talkin by the bread for ten minutes pic.twitter.com/dKVlctMqOZ — Spencer Perry (@TheSpencerPerry) November 18, 2019

Spatchy-Spatch

Me watching my husband cook a bomb 4-course meal while I stand there with my spatchy-spatch ready to stir something pic.twitter.com/FiVErtJyat — Capri ❁ (@iCaprii) November 26, 2019

When I Turn 50

Renaming The Mandalorian

Renamed The Mandalorian has been. pic.twitter.com/cLU7xVsibM — Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) November 20, 2019

Powerful Indeed

Powerful the force is. pic.twitter.com/WbNKuWrjZR — Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) November 21, 2019

Uber Drivers

My Uber driving right past me to wait 6 blocks away pic.twitter.com/LQn6EeVNaF — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) November 24, 2019

He Take Nap