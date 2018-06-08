Black Series ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Swoop Bike with Enfys Nest Figure Now Available

The 6-Inch Swoop Bike Vehicle with Enfys Nest figure is arguably the coolest Star Wars The Black Series figure Hasbro developed for Solo: A Star Wars Story. If you’ve been dying to add it to your collection, you can finally pre-order the figure right here with shipping slated for July. We highly suggest that you do that sooner rather than later, because this is likely to sell quickly.

But who is this mysterious villain known as Enfys Nest? If you saw the film early, perhaps you already know. However, we didn’t even get confirmation on the character’s gender leading up to the premiere. What we do have is this recent quote from one of the film’s writers Jon Kasdan:

“To understand who Enfys is, you first kinda think you gotta understand who Woody Harrelson plays, which is a character named Beckett,” Kasdan shared with The Star Wars Show. “Who is sort of a highly trained, very lethal criminal. He’s a real pro, who’s into big jobs, and he runs a crew. But one of their competitors is a sort of more pirate-like gang and the leader of that gang is Enfys Nest.”

We also know that the gang Kasdan is referring to is called the Cloud Riders. In the original Marvel Comics run of Star Wars, the Cloud Riders were a swoop bike gang of marauders who came into conflict with Han Solo and Chewbacca. It seems that the movie will hold true to that storyline.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is in theaters now, so we should have answers soon.

In other Star Wars The Black Series news, Admiral Piett finally got a 6-inch The Black Series figure from Hasbro. The figure is an Entertainment Earth exclusive, and you can grab one right here while supplies last.

Fans have been waiting for an Admiral Piett Black Series figure for quite some time. Sure, figures of Imperial officers might not be as exciting as bounty hunters, Jedis, and droids, but Piett is someone that people can relate to. He was just a guy that wanted to do his job without getting choked to death by his terrifying boss. With that in mind, jump on this figure while you can.

